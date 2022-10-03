Giants Injury Update: Daniel Jones Improving; Kenny Golladay Could Miss Time

Twenty-four hours after the New York Giants were hit hard by the injury bug in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, there is mixed news regarding the statuses of several of the players affected.

According to head coach Brian Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) is "feeling a little bit better today." Daboll wouldn't say if Jones, injured late in the third quarter of Sunday's game, had a high ankle sprain, but he did indicate that the quarterback didn't suffer any fractures.

Jones's status for Sunday's game against the Packers in London remains uncertain, as it will depend on how the quarterback progresses during the week and how much he can do.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion) is in the protocol. It would be difficult to envision Taylor making the trip to London when the team leaves on Thursday night if he's still in the protocol. And if that's the case, the Giants will almost certainly bring Davis Webb, who is on the practice squad, along on the trip with the intention of elevating him by Saturday's deadline.

But as far as signing another quarterback to the roster--Brian Lewerke would make the most sense since he was with the team in the spring and is familiar with the playbook--that was still to be determined.

Daboll also said that receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee), and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) all probably wouldn't be able to go this week due to their injuries.

If Golladay is out, that will leave the Giants with Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton as the only healthy receivers on the roster, likely meaning the Giants would have to add at least one if not more to the position group.

Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) continue to make progress, but it is too soon to say if either of them will be able to go on Sunday, per Daboll.

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who is reportedly dealing with a lower leg issue, is a question mark for the week ahead, Daboll saying they'll see how things go with him.

Outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (back spasms) and Jihad Ward (unknown), and guard Mark Glowinski (ankle) are all expected to be good to go for Wednesday's practice.

Daboll was also asked about safety Julian Love (concussion). Love, like Taylor, is in the league protocol, his status for Sunday uncertain at this point. Daboll did confirm an ESPN report that the team was working out former Giants safety Landon Collins.

According to the head coach, the Collins workout was set up before this week by general manager Joe Schoen's staff as part of the team's commitment to doing due diligence on who's out there.

