Skip to main content

Kayvon Thibodeaux "Confident" He'll Be Ready for Sunday

That and two more Giants are added to the team's injury report.

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is hopeful that he'll be cleared to play this Sunday when the Giants host the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 regular-season opener. 

Thibodeaux, who sprained his MCL in the Giants' second preseason game last month against the Bengals when he was blocked low by tight end Thaddeus Moss, was initially given a 3-4 week recovery time. This week would be the fourth week since his injury, and the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft has been making progress, working in a limited capacity this week.

"It feels a lot better," Thibodeaux said of his knee. "I’ve just been making really good gains every day, just continuing to kind of bring back those reps, a different kind of motion, and getting comfortable back in my position."

For the former Oregon star, it is all about pain tolerance. 

"Just trying to tolerate the pain and make sure I don’t do too much and reaggravate it," he said. "Make sure I really do everything in my capacity and just continue to try to push that envelope."

Thibodeaux's goal is to feel confident in the knee during an "uncontrolled" circumstance such as a game. So when asked if Sunday was in play, Thibodeaux, who is wearing a brace for support on his injured knee, deferred

"I wouldn’t call it unlikely," he said. "I want to make sure. We want to cross our t’s and dot our i’s before I get back out there."

 He was asked if he was optimistic about his chances. 

"Ultimately, it will come to how I feel come Friday and Saturday," he said. "Everything has been going well, and yeah, I’m optimistic about it."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) attacks the corner during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 2: First Look at Panthers’ Defense

Let's get familiar with the names on the Carolina defense whom the Giants will liekly see this weekend.

By Brandon Olsen
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks onto the field in the second half. The Giants lose to Washington, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Not Planning to Limit Saquon Barkley's Workload

Two years removed from a torn ACL, Saquon Barkley looks like the player he was as a rookie.

By Patricia Traina
Jul 28, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) smiles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
News

Kadarius Toney Focused on Doing His Job, Not Snap Counts

The Giants' second-year receiver isn't worried about snap counts.

By Patricia Traina

 But when asked if he could play if there was a game today, Thibodeaux smiled.

"Well, you know, the game is not today, so we will just keep taking it day to day. I was able to practice today, so I did 100 percent get better. I think that’s the goal, continue to get better every day."

Giants Add Two to Injury Report

The Giants added two players to their Thursday injury report.

Offensive lineman Devery Hamilton (illness) did not practice Thursday. And wide receiver Kadarius Toney popped up on the injury report with a hamstring issue, having practiced on a limited basis.

Toney was filmed by a fan seated behind the Giants' bench last week having his hamstring worked on by a trainer.  

In their media sessions, neither head coach Brian Daboll nor Toney mentioned any physical limitations. Still, if the receiver's hamstring tightened up on him last weekend during the game, that could be another reason why Toney wasn't deployed in the plays the coaching staff had planned for him.

The rest of the Giants' injury report remained the same as Wednesday's.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) attacks the corner during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 2: First Look at Panthers’ Defense

By Brandon Olsen
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks onto the field in the second half. The Giants lose to Washington, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Not Planning to Limit Saquon Barkley's Workload

By Patricia Traina
Jul 28, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) smiles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
News

Kadarius Toney Focused on Doing His Job, Not Snap Counts

By Patricia Traina
Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) gains yards after the catch as New York Giants offensive guard Ben Bredeson (68) blocks against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Brian Daboll Non-committal Regarding New York Giants' Left Guard

By Patricia Traina
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) stiff arms Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 2: First Look at Panthers’ Offense

By Patricia Traina and Stephen Lebitsch
Sep 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is knocked down by New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (33) and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) on a play during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Giants CB Aaron Robinson to Miss Time Following Appendectomy

By Patricia Traina
Jul 28, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McAffrey (22) dons his helmet during the second day of training camp at Wofford College.
News

New York Giants Open as 2.5-point Favorites over Carolina Panthers

By Andrew Parsaud
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Giants Saquon Barkley Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

By Patricia Traina