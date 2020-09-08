Logan Ryan is Ready to Hit the Ground Running with Giants

Veteran cornerback Logan Ryan has only been a Giant for less than a week, but soon the Giants will be counting on him to line up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Getting a player up to speed in that amount of time would be a challenge for any coaching staff. Still, Ryan's familiarity with some of the concepts the Giants run from his time with the Patriots where both Patrick Graham and Joe Judge were on Bill Belichick's staff, will certainly help.

Well, that, and Ryan's eagerness to hit the ground running.

"I've been studying film about 20 hours a day at a variety of positions," Ryan said. "I'm going to do everything I can preparation wise and luckily I played for Pat Graham, I played for Joe Judge before, and that's a system that I'm familiar with."

Ryan spent time working with Judge and Graham for the first four years of his career (2013-16) with the New England Patriots. Judge worked with Ryan on special teams, while Graham coached the defensive line and linebackers that Ryan played next to on defense.

"It was only my second year in the league when we drafted Logan. We kind of learned a lot of stuff together," Judge said. "He’s a player that I noticed through my time with him and then also my time away competing against him that he’s a guy that really improves from year to year."

A New Jersey native, Ryan was already drawn to sign with the Giants due to his area connections. However, the additional prospect of reuniting with Judge and Graham was some extra icing on the cake and weighed heavily into his decision to sign with the Giants.

"Coming home was something I always thought about, and Joe Judge, playing for him and familiarity with him, and Pat Graham was a huge swing in that favor," Ryan said. "[Judge] has seen me grow up in this league, I've seen him grow as a coach, and we believe in one another.

"The Giants were not the only team interested, it wasn't my only offer and having a conversation on the phone [with Judge] and with Pat Graham as well."

In Graham's defense, Ryan's skill set could allow him to fill in at nickel cornerback and free safety, depending on the personnel package.

Ryan also believes he can play the boundary cornerback spot opposite James Bradberry if that is what is needed of him and will play any position that is asked of him.

"He’s going to play a variety of roles for us," Judge said. "One of his strengths really is versatility. We’re going to play him in different packages all over the field."

For Judge, having Ryan on the roster will give him an already very familiar player with his coaching style, which has made headlines this offseason for being highly disciplined and punctual, yet explicit.

"I was on special teams a lot as a rookie in New England, so we spent a lot of time together. He was detail-oriented, he was serious, but he's more of a player's guy than he might come off. I think he can relate to the player and he does a good job of connecting to you and your family."

Ryan will need all the familiarity he can get. While he is familiar with the area and local communities, he is still building chemistry with his new Giants teammates.

The 29-year-old Ryan has had to adapt to new defenses before, and yet somehow has managed to look as though he's played in those systems for years.

Ryan is coming off the best season of his career in 2019 with the Tennessee Titans, and saw career highs in starts (16), tackles (113), sacks (4.5), and passes defended (18).

Despite his career year, Ryan went unsigned until late August and appreciates the faith that the Giants have in him. He is motivated to play as hard as possible and take on whatever role for his familiar coaches.

"I truly believe that his place believed in me more in free agency than any other team out there," Ryan said. "For that, for Joe Judge, for [general manager Dave] Gettleman, for Pat Graham, I'm going to give it my all.

"I told Joe when I signed up that I'm going to do whatever you need me to do, whatever position that may be, whether that would require leadership, practicing every play or taking every snap, I'm willing to do that."