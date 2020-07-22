Report: Giants Third-round Pick Matt Peart Agrees to Terms

With the Giants rookies en route to East Rutherford ahead of Thursday's reporting date for the first of two COVID-19 tests, the team and third-round pick Matt Peart have reportedly agreed to terms a four-year contract.

ESPN was first to report the pending transaction.

According to Over the Cap, Peart’s contract value is projected to be $4.499 million, including an $832,292 signing bonus. He will count for $818,073 against the cap for 2020 once the Top-51 rule expires at the end of the preseason. Until then, only Peart's prorated signing bonus will count against the cap.

Peart was selected 99th overall out of UConn at the bottom of the third round with the Giants' compensatory draft pick. He garnered First Team All-Conference honors by the American Athletic Conference last season for the Huskies and started 48 consecutive games in his collegiate career from 2016-19.

Peart also displayed versatility in college, starting 24 games at left tackle and 24 at right tackle.

The Bronx, New York native grew up as a Giants fan, having particular admiration of now-retired quarterback Eli Manning, who announced his retirement in January.

The Giants are expected to hammer out deals with their other draft picks as they report for the start of training camp. Thus far, only linebacker Tae Crowder, this year's Mr. Irrelevant, has signed his rookie contract.

The Giants rookies, quarterbacks, and select players coming off injury are due to report for testing Thursday. They will then quarantine for 72 hours while participating in virtual meetings with the coaches and staff before being tested again for COVID-19 on Day 4. If both tests are negatives, the players will be allowed to enter the team's facility to begin training camp.

