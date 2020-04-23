GiantsCountry
New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Patricia Traina

What surprises do the Giants have in store for their fans this weekend? What about the rest of the NFL? Follow along as our team of writers -- Patricia Traina, Nick Falato and Jackson Thompson, keep you up to date with live reactions throughout the draft.

Meanwhile, feel free to interact with us in our Open Thread. To dive into the conversation, go to the top of the site, and in the bottom right corner of the masthead, click the FOLLOW button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google, and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the Giants Country community as we react to the draft in real-time. 

COMMUNITY

Mailbag | Draft Weekend Edition

Let's do a quick check of the mailbag to see what's on readers' minds.

Patricia Traina

2020 Giants Draft Tracker

Follow round-the-clock New York Giants draft coverage right here for all three days of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Players Who Could Be on the Trading Block During the Draft

The Giants will see many newcomers after the draft, but they might see some surprise departures as well.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Draft Day | Previewing What Should Be an Interesting Day 1

The mock drafts and speculation is over, and it's time to find out just what it is the Giants have been thinking all along.

Patricia Traina

Leonard Williams Signs the Franchise Tag

The Giants and Williams will still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

Patricia Traina

A Look at the Giants' History at Each of Their Current 10 Draft Slots

Let's take a look back in history to see what the Giants, who have 10 picks in this year's draft, have done at each particular draft slot.

Mike Esposito

Meet Prospect X, the NFL's Deepest Sleeper in this Year's Draft

Let's have a little fun before the draft and see if we can't figure out who SI has identified as the "Super Sleeper" prospect in this draft class.

Patricia Traina

Perspectives | Things I Do Not Want to See During the NFL Draft

Welcome to the new (and hopefully temporarily) reality of the NFL Draft where anything can go…including the unexpected.

Patricia Traina

Likely First-round Trade Scenarios for the Giants

What would the most realistic trade look like for the Giants to move out of their fourth-overall pick in this year's draft?

Jackson Thompson

The Surprising Final NFL Mock Draft Results as Run by SI Maven

There weren't any trades, but this particular mock draft took on some wild twists and turns that even the participants weren't expecting.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986