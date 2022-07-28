New York Giants' Brass Coy on Desired Expectations for Daniel Jones

Although everything is new, expectations are high, and all the pressure seems to surround quarterback Daniel Jones, if the fourth-year signal caller is feeling the heat of having to quiet those critics who believe he's no franchise quarterback, he's not letting on.

"As far as my approach, I think it’s the same, to come in and make sure I’m prepared as well as can be, trust that and go play. I think it’s the same approach," Jones said.

"Obviously, what I’m preparing for is learning this offense, learning new guys in different spots, you know that’s different, and that’s what I’m focused on, and that’s what this camp is so important for."

The Giants, who held their first training camp practice Wednesday, worked primarily on the red zone drills. It was a good day for the Duke University grad and an offense that, on Day 1, was filled with a heavy dose of motions and shifts, things he hadn't seen in his previous three seasons.

Jones navigated the huddle well and threw at least one touchdown pass--a highlight reel type to receiver Kadarius Toney--while running in another. He also appeared to make sound decisions with the ball, which he hadn't always done in his first three years.

Earlier in the day, Giants general manager Joe Schoen was asked what the team's brass would be looking for this season to cement himself as the future starter for the Giants.

Schoen's response was coy.

"We’re just in Day 1 here," he said. "There’s a lot from a continuity standpoint. Right now, it’s just about building continuity with the guys. You know, we missed some reps in the spring. Really just coming out and executing the offense is what we’re looking to do. You know, getting better each day. And that goes for the entire (Quarterback) position group, Tyrod (Taylor) and Davis Webb."

It's not a ringing endorsement, and it does not seem to provide a clear path that Jones can follow to prove his worth to the team, but he has taken it all in stride and has remained focused on the things he can control.

"I think my focus is to prepare as well as I can and to win games. I think that’s all I can focus on and what’s going to lead to the best results," Jones said. "So, that’s my mindset, and I think if I do those things, the rest of it will take care of itself."

Jones did seem to exhibit a little more excitement when asked specifically about the offense and how he fits in it. He talked about the ability to make adjustments on the fly and identify particular receivers to target.

"I think it gives the quarterback a lot of freedom to take advantage of certain looks to make checks and get the ball to certain guys," said Jones.

"I think it keeps the quarterback moving in the run game and the passing game. So, it kind of plays to that also. I think it's just a very versatile offense that puts guys in a lot of different spots, disguises things, reveals defense, and that’s all helpful for the quarterback."

Jones's comment about revealing defensive looks was telling when you consider that one of the knocks against him over the last two seasons was his indecisiveness with the football and a seeming inability to consistently decipher what the defense was doing.

Comfort and continuity are things Jones and Schoen spoke about during their respective press conferences. With most of the offensive weapons now out of the red medical jerseys, that unit has a chance to build chemistry with the new players and returning vets learning new roles.

Jones also discussed the excitement of having most of the offense fully participating at the beginning of camp and praised the job his teammates have done so far, dating back to the spring.

"I think that’s great. It takes these practice reps and building chemistry with these guys," he said. "You know the guys that were down a little bit in the spring did a great job in meetings, preparing themselves.

"You can tell they’ve spent time in their playbooks over the summer and are ready to go. So, it’s exciting to have them on the field and in a spot where they can hop right in and get going. So, there will be a process to playing and getting the live reps, correcting things and improving, but it's good to have everybody out there."

Giants fans have not had much to be excited about when it comes to the team, particularly the offense, which has ranked at or near the bottom of the league in just about every major statistical category. But Jones, when asked why fans should be excited about the team this season, Jones pointed to how hungry they were and their desire to win and work hard.

He believes they have learned a lot and are more experienced. He spoke about the team's excitement to go out there and prove themself and play at a high level. Jones is looking forward to enjoying the game, even in the face of conjecture that leads many to believe this is a make-or-break season for the 25-year-old.

"That’s been my approach: to enjoy playing football, and you get an opportunity to do that every day in practice. So, making sure I'm doing that, and I think that’s got to be the approach every day," he said.

