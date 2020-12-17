New York Giants CB James Bradberry Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Bradberry's landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list is not related to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's positive test.

The New York Giants defense suffered a colossal blow Thursday when top cornerback James Bradberry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Bradberry has been placed on the list because he was deemed a high-risk close contact of an individual who tested positive. According to the team, that individual is not offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who tested positive for the virus.

The Giants could also be without slot cornerback Darnay Holmes, who hasn't been able to practice this week due to a knee injury, which caused him to miss last week's game as well.

Isaac Yiadom is the Giants' other starting cornerback. The rest of their depth chart includes Montre Hartage and Julian Love, both safety/corner hybrids, as well as veteran Logan Ryan, who has mostly played safety this season but who could swing outside if need be.

The Giants also have two corners on the practice squad, including Jarren Williams, who was elevated from the practice squad last week, and Quincy Wilson.

Bradberry will remain isolated from the team and continue to participate in meetings remotely until he is cleared to return to the facility.

Given the timing of the close contact, Bradberry will miss Sunday night’s game against Cleveland, a significant loss for the Giants defense as Bradberry has not only been their best cornerback, he also leads the league in pass breakups (14).

If Bradberry continues to test negatively and has no symptoms, he would come off the reserve list on Monday.