New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart Offers Clues into Depth Battles

The Giants released their first unofficial depth chart of 2021, and other than maybe one minor surprise, the chart offers a better idea regarding some of the competition attles at the bottom of the depth chart at certain positions.
Wondering how the New York Giants depth chart at different positions has stacked up this summer?

Well, wonder no more, as the team released its first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Wednesday FanFest event.

There aren't that many surprises listed among offense, defense, and special teams for the most part. The lone exception might be at outside linebacker, where Oshane Ximines, who was just activated off the PUP list Monday, is currently listed ahead of rookie Azeez Ojulari, who had been able to get in an impressive workload in practice before a leg issue popped up.

The depth chart offered the slightest hint regarding how the competition is shaping up toward the bottom of several loaded position spots such as receiver, cornerback, and running back.

It also provided insight into how the kickoff and punt returner competitions are taking shape.

David Sills V, who has had an impressive camp so far, is listed as the third man behind Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton at one receiver spot, presumably for the X-receiver role. 

Behind Sills are C.J. Board, Austin Mack, and Damion Willis.

New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart Offers Clues into Depth Battles

Madre Harper is listed ahead of Sam Beal and Aaron Robinson (PUP) behind starter James Bradberry at left cornerback, while Isaac Yiadom is listed directly behind Bradberry.

Rookie Rodarius Williams is currently listed behind projected starter Adoree' Jackson and Darnay Holmes at right cornerback.

At running back, Alfred Morris, Gary Brightwell, and Sandro Platzgummer all seem to be competing for what could be a potential fourth spot on the depth chart.

In the fullback competition, Eli Penny is holding steady ahead of Cullen Gillaspia, whom the Giants signed to a free agent contract this off-season. 

On special teams, where the returner roles are thought to be up for grabs, the Giants have Jabrill Peppers, and John Ross listed as the punt and kickoff returners, respectively. 

Behind Peppers at punt return are Adoree' Jackson, Toney, and Dante Pettis, and behind Ross at kickoff return are Peppers, Toney, and Pettis.  

Head coach Joe Judge has said in the past that who starts a game isn't necessarily an indicator of anything given how frequently the Giants move to different personnel packages. 

