- Publish date:
New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart Offers Clues into Depth Battles
Wondering how the New York Giants depth chart at different positions has stacked up this summer?
Well, wonder no more, as the team released its first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Wednesday FanFest event.
There aren't that many surprises listed among offense, defense, and special teams for the most part. The lone exception might be at outside linebacker, where Oshane Ximines, who was just activated off the PUP list Monday, is currently listed ahead of rookie Azeez Ojulari, who had been able to get in an impressive workload in practice before a leg issue popped up.
The depth chart offered the slightest hint regarding how the competition is shaping up toward the bottom of several loaded position spots such as receiver, cornerback, and running back.
It also provided insight into how the kickoff and punt returner competitions are taking shape.
David Sills V, who has had an impressive camp so far, is listed as the third man behind Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton at one receiver spot, presumably for the X-receiver role.
Behind Sills are C.J. Board, Austin Mack, and Damion Willis.
New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart Offers Clues into Depth Battles
The Giants released their first unofficial depth chart of 2021, and other than maybe one minor surprise, the chart offers a better idea regarding some of the competition attles at the bottom of the depth chart at certain positions.
Five Key Giants Unrestricted Free-Agents-to-Be With Much to Prove in 2021
These five Giants players who project to have sizeable roles on the team are all at the end of their respective deals and are facing a big season ahead. Who has the best chance of returning and who doesn't? Let's take a very early look.
2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Pac 12 Offensive Prospects
Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the offensive side of the ball in the Pac 12
Madre Harper is listed ahead of Sam Beal and Aaron Robinson (PUP) behind starter James Bradberry at left cornerback, while Isaac Yiadom is listed directly behind Bradberry.
Rookie Rodarius Williams is currently listed behind projected starter Adoree' Jackson and Darnay Holmes at right cornerback.
At running back, Alfred Morris, Gary Brightwell, and Sandro Platzgummer all seem to be competing for what could be a potential fourth spot on the depth chart.
In the fullback competition, Eli Penny is holding steady ahead of Cullen Gillaspia, whom the Giants signed to a free agent contract this off-season.
On special teams, where the returner roles are thought to be up for grabs, the Giants have Jabrill Peppers, and John Ross listed as the punt and kickoff returners, respectively.
Behind Peppers at punt return are Adoree' Jackson, Toney, and Dante Pettis, and behind Ross at kickoff return are Peppers, Toney, and Pettis.
Head coach Joe Judge has said in the past that who starts a game isn't necessarily an indicator of anything given how frequently the Giants move to different personnel packages.
More from Giants Country
- New York Giants Players Eager to See Fans in Stands
- Five Things the New York Giants Do Not Want to See Happen in 2021
- Giants CB Sam Beal Not Short on Confidence in Quest for Roster Spot
- New York Giants Training Camp Report: Saquon Barkley Comes Through Okay, Evan Engram's Strong Camp and Three Thoughts
- New York Giants Guard Shane Lemieux Eyes Continued Improvement in Second Season
- Five Key Giants Unrestricted Free-Agents-to-Be With Much to Prove in 2021
Join the Giants Country Community!
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.