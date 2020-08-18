New York Giants "Honorary Receiver" Gives Passing Game's Speed a Turbo Boost

The Giants' main receiving trio of Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, and Darius Slayton will give quarterback Daniel Jones plenty of speed with which to work in the passing game.

But just as a team can never have enough pass rushers or cornerbacks, a team can also never have enough speed for the passing game. And fortunately for the Giants, they have a guy who, while not listed as a receiver, might as well be counted among them according to Shepard.

That would be tight end Evan Engram, the talented fourth-year pro whose career thus far has been more well-known for the injuries than for his production.

"He’s basically a wide receiver playing the tight end position," Shepard said of Engram during a video press conference. "You guys have seen him play. You know what he’s capable of. We all do. He’s going to continue to work and push to be the best player he can be."

Engram has flashed his ability to contribute as a receiving tight end during his first three seasons in the NFL, as seen by his 51.9 receiving yards per game. And when he is the recipient of at least seven receptions in a game, his receiving average jumps to an impressive 88.8 yards.

Just as Engram seemed to instantly build a connection with now-retired quarterback Eli Manning, he was able to build that same chemistry with Daniel Jones almost as quickly. With Jones as his passer, Engram averaged 50.5 receiving yards per game and 7.6 pass targets per game. Keeping that connection healthy this year could be a considerable boost to Jones' development and overall production for the entire offense.

Jones' first career touchdown pass was on a 75-yard catch and run to Engram that helped deliver the Giants' first win of the2019 season in an 18-point comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 75-yard play was the longest receiving play by a tight end in Giants' franchise history and showed off Engram's unique explosiveness as a tight end. Ona larger scale, it proved to be the type of game-changing play Engram is capable of making and one that this year the Giants hope to see a lot of in the team's new offense.

But those injuries--Engram has missed 13 games to injury since 2018, including the last eight games of 2019 with a foot sprain.

While the Giants offense is counting on Engram to stay healthy and productive in 2020, Engram himself has a lot at stake in terms of his career.

He is only 25 years old but is only under contract with the Giants for two more seasons after his fifth-year option was exercised earlier this year.

"I feel great. I’ve had a very blessed offseason. I’ve been working my butt off in rehab and getting back," Engram told reporters last week. "I’m not really worried about what all the other people are saying. I can only control what’s in front of me each and every day, and that’s coming in, working hard during training camp and learning this offense and being a good teammate and a good leader."

Shepard, now the longest-tenured Giant, said that Engram has demonstrated laser-like focus.

"I just think he’s focused on the things that we have right now," Shepard said. "He’s taking it day by day just like the rest of us, trying to get the system down and trying to be able to play as fast as he can play.

"I’ve been proud of the way he’s been coming to work every day and his attention to detail," Shepard said. "He’s been locked in and focused when I see him in the meeting rooms, staying extra to do extra work."

