Giants Player Profile | Jaquarius Landrews, DB

2019 Rewind

Jaquarius Landrews' senior year at Mississippi State was defined by durability and versatility.

Landrews started all 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2019 and racked up 84 tackles playing deep in the secondary, near the line of scrimmage, and even caused some trouble in the offensive backfield.

Landrews didn't record a sack last year but forced six total pressures and earned a 71.3 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus.

In coverage, Landrews was credited with eight passes defended and one interception.

Landrews' journey to prominence as a core defensive player and in the nation's premier college football conference and future NFL prospect didn't start with a certainty behind it. Three years earlier, Landrews was playing at the junior college ranks at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

He quickly emerged as a legitimate Power-5 transfer prospect at Copiah-Lincoln, becoming the No. 83 overall junior college prospect by Scout.com and the No. 93 overall by 247Sports.

However, unlike most junior college transfers, Landrews did not see playing time when he arrived at Mississipi State, instead redshirting his first season with the program in 2017.

Landrews finally got the chance to contribute at the Power-5 level in 2018 when he made his Bulldogs debut against Stephen F. Austin, tallying three tackles, including 1.5 for loss and one sack. Landrews went on to start three games that season but was then struck with an ankle injury that cost him the final three games of the season.

Despite the frequent adversity, Landrews overcame it all to put together a standout year in 2019 and earn a chance in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Giants.

Looking Ahead

Landrews comes into a crowded Giants defensive secondary as an undrafted rookie in 2020, with a rather steep hill to climb, as the Giants have added quite a few draft picks to their defensive secondary not just this year but last year as well.

The good news is that he has the physical tools to carve a role on the roster. Landrews' versatility and overall toughness would make for a valued part of the Giants roster in 2020 both on special and defense teams.

With a solid camp, his modest pass rush production in college might earn him some snaps as an extra blitzer in certain defensive packages.

Limited Power-5 experience in and an injury history held Landrews' draft stock back well below what his 2019 performance showed as a prospect.

While he may not see immediate playing time as a rookie, Landrews journey to this point proves he has the patience and determination to earn the chance to contribute at any level.