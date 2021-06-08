New York Giants Reveal 2021 Preseason Schedule

The Giants will play two home games and one on the road this summer.

When it came to the New York Giants preseason schedule, we knew the opponents, and we also knew the date ranges. But now we have the dates and kickoff times set in stone.

New York will open its three-game preseason schedule at home against the Jets on August 14 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time. They will then hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, August 22, in a 1:00 p.m. kickoff before returning home to East Rutherford to close out the preseason against the New England Patriots on Sunday, August 29, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Giants and Jets met in 51 consecutive summers since 1969 before that streak was broken last year due to the cancellation of the preseason games. With the return of the preseason games, the Giants and Jets will kickoff their respective preseason schedules for just the fourth time in the series history.

The Giants and Browns have met 18 times in the preseason, the record being split right down the middle. They last met in the preseason on August 9, 2018, a 20-10 Browns victory in New Jersey. Last year, the two teams also met in the regular season, a Browns victory on Monday Night Football.

The Giants will close out against the Patriots, the first time head coach Joe Judge will face his former team. The Giants and Patriots have closed out each other's preseason annually since 2005, the streak again interrupted by last year's cancellation of preseason games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

