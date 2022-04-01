New York Giants Set Off-Season Workout Dates

Spring football will be here before you know it. Here is everything you need to know about what's on the Giants' spring schedule.

The New York Giants' long off-season is taking a break starting April 4.

That's the first day that NFL teams with new head coaches can open their off-season conditioning program, per the NFL CBA, and the Giants will take advantage of that, according to dates released by the league on Friday.

Per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases. The first phase for the Giants, which starts April 4, consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

The second phase consists of three weeks of on-field workouts to include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walkthrough pace.

The final phase consists of four weeks (10 days total) of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The CBA also allows for one mandatory minicamp for veteran players to be held during Phase 3 of the off-season program. In addition, teams with a new head coach may hold an extra voluntary minicamp before the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30).

Thus the Giants' schedule is as follows:

First Day: April 4

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

The Giants have tentatively scheduled to make general manager Joe Schoen available on April 21 for his pre-draft presser. The team will also hold a rookie minicamp after the draft (May 13-15), though it's unknown whether the media will have access to any part of that.

The three OTAs that are scheduled to be open to the media include May 19 (No. 3), 26 (No. 6), and June 2 (No. 9).

During the Mandatory Minicamp, the Giants will make their coordinators available to the media.

Join the Giants Country Community