Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

New York Giants Set Off-Season Workout Dates

Spring football will be here before you know it. Here is everything you need to know about what's on the Giants' spring schedule.

The New York Giants' long off-season is taking a break starting April 4.

That's the first day that NFL teams with new head coaches can open their off-season conditioning program, per the NFL CBA, and the Giants will take advantage of that, according to dates released by the league on Friday.

Per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases. The first phase for the Giants, which starts April 4, consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

The second phase consists of three weeks of on-field workouts to include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walkthrough pace.

The final phase consists of four weeks (10 days total) of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll are shown in East Rutherford, NJ. Monday, January 31, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Fan Pulse: What to Do At Five and Seven?

There are many ways the Giants can go in the first round of this month's draft. But which is the best? We--and select readers--share our thoughts.

By Patricia Traina6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Nick takes an in-depth look at an offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, a player who could be the first pick by the Giants in this month's draft.

By Nick Falato8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2014; New York, NY, USA; NFL former running back Tiki Barber is interviewed on radio row in preparation for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Sheraton Times Square.
Play
Big Blue+

Tiki Barber Thinks Giants Should Move On from Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

Former Giants running back Tiki Barber believes the Giants should go all-in on the roster rebuild, which includes moving on from Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

By Patricia TrainaMar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022

The CBA also allows for one mandatory minicamp for veteran players to be held during Phase 3 of the off-season program. In addition, teams with a new head coach may hold an extra voluntary minicamp before the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30).

Thus the Giants' schedule is as follows:

  • First Day: April 4
  • Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21
  • OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3
  • Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

The Giants have tentatively scheduled to make general manager Joe Schoen available on April 21 for his pre-draft presser. The team will also hold a rookie minicamp after the draft (May 13-15), though it's unknown whether the media will have access to any part of that.

The three OTAs that are scheduled to be open to the media include May 19 (No. 3), 26 (No. 6), and June 2 (No. 9).

During the Mandatory Minicamp, the Giants will make their coordinators available to the media.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll are shown in East Rutherford, NJ. Monday, January 31, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Fan Pulse: What to Do At Five and Seven?

By Patricia Traina6 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

By Nick Falato8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2014; New York, NY, USA; NFL former running back Tiki Barber is interviewed on radio row in preparation for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Sheraton Times Square.
Big Blue+

Tiki Barber Thinks Giants Should Move On from Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

By Patricia TrainaMar 31, 2022
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

By Nick FalatoMar 31, 2022
Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (45) celebrates his third down tackle that stopped a Minnesota Golden Gophers advance during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

By Nick FalatoMar 30, 2022
Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive guard Max Garcia (73) points to the sky as he takes the field against the Tennessee Titansbefore the game at Nissan Stadium.
Big Blue+

What the Giants Are Getting in OL Max Garcia

By Gene ClemonsMar 30, 2022
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones walks off the field after the Giants fall to the Washington Football Team, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
News

Giants Optimistic About QB Daniel Jones

By Patricia TrainaMar 29, 2022
New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (21) participates in drills during the last day of mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Former Giants Safety Jabrill Peppers Inks Deal with Patriots

By Patricia TrainaMar 29, 2022