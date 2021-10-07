New York Giants Thursday Injury Update: Andrew Thomas, Leonard Williams Limited

Thursday's New Yok Giants injury report looks a little bit better than Wednesday's projected report, but there is still some lingering concern, particularly on offense.

This week, the Giants' lengthy injury list seems to be looking up for several members who showed up on the initial report.

The Giants held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, holding back a few guys as part of a workload management type of deal. Among them were left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee),

Both Thomas and Williams were upgraded to limited in Thursday's practice.

Thomas's injury, however, continues to bear watching as the Giants continue to manage his practice workload this week.

The Giants left tackle, who thus far has looked every bit the player the Giants thought they might be getting when they drafted him fourth overall last year, was spotted moving around with a slight limp during the part of practice open to the media.

Thomas's current ailment is not believed to be related to the ankle surgery he had after last season. It's also not believed to be significant enough to keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

It's unclear when or how Williams, upgraded to limited participation Thursday, was dinged to land on the injury report, but his knee issue isn't expected to keep him on the side Sunday against the Cowboys.

Tight end Kaden Smith (knee) was also upgraded to limited after being projected as a nonparticipant for Wednesday's practice.

Receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who are nursing hamstring injuries, didn't practice Thursday and were spotted working with trainers catching balls from a JUGG's machine on a back field.

Safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) also was unable to practice Thursday. Peppers' chances of playing Sunday don't appear to be very promising.

In more promising news, running back Saquon Barkley (knee) and receiver Kenny Golladay (groin) joined receiver CJ Board (clavicle) as full practice participants Thursday.

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand) and defensive back Nate Ebner (quad) were limited Thursday.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.