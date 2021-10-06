New York Giants Week 5 Opening Injury Report

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive lineman Leonard Williams both land on the Giants' Week 5 injury report. What does that mean for Sunday's big game against Dallas?

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive lineman Leonard Williams headline the team's Week 5 injury report.

Thomas, spotted moving with a noticeable limp during the part of the team's walk-through practice open to reporters, was listed with a foot issue that's believed to be unrelated to the off-season ankle surgery he had back in January.

Thomas's injury isn't good news for a Giants offensive line that has had four different starting combinations in as many weeks due to injury.

Thomas has been the Giants' most consistent offensive lineman through four games. Per Pro Football Focus, he's allowed just six pressures in 182 pass-block snaps, the lowest among Giants offensive linemen with at least 100 pass-block snaps.

Williams, last year's Giants sack leader, was listed with a knee issue. However, as with all the players projected as not being able to practice during Wednesday's walk-through, it isn't known if he was getting a breather before a planned heavier practice scheduled for Thursday or if his injury bears a closer watch as the week moves on.

Williams currently has one sack this season, but he leads the Giants in total pressures (12).

In other injury news, safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), receivers Darius Slayton (hamstring) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) didn't practice. Head coach Joe Judge left the door open for those players to be available for Sunday's game in Dallas, saying that the Giants wanted to see how they moved around this week.

Running back Saquon Barkley (knee), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand), defensive back Nate Ebner (quad), and receiver Kenny Golladay (groin) were all projected as limited for Wednesday. Barkley is expected to be on the injury report every week as his practice reps continue to be managed as he completes his rehab from a torn ACL suffered a year ago.

Bredeson, who missed last week's game with a hand injury, isn't assured of returning to the starting lineup as Matt Skura performed well at the left guard spot in Bredeson's absence.

While Golladay has been on the injury report before--he was previously listed with a hip ailment last week--the groin issue is new.

Receiver C.J. Board (clavicle) was projected to be a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through. Board has been the team's kickoff returner, and he filled in for Peppers on the punt return when Peppers had to leave the game early with his hamstring strain.

