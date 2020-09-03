Veteran defensive back Logan Ryan didn't even have to be on the Giants' roster for a whole month to become one of the team's most important players for the 2020 season.

In a last-ditch effort to supplement a thin secondary, the Giants brought in Ryan on a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million just two weeks ahead of kickoff.

Ryan, who projects to be a starter, is also expected to fill many roles in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense, roles believed to have been previously earmarked for rookie safety Xavier McKinney, who will miss at least the first half of the season.

"He’s going to play a variety of roles for us, so if I gave you one answer right there, I’d be lying," said head coach Joe Judge. "Logan, one of his strengths really is versatility. We’re going to play him in different packages all over the field."

"Really, having a guy like that allows you to play other guys in fewer positions because he can handle a lot of the multiples while these guys are learning the system."

Most recently, Ryan played 855 snaps in the slot with 243 snaps at the perimeter, and 180 snaps at box safety, and 20 snaps each at free safety and on the defensive line just last season for the Tennessee Titans, according to Pro Football Focus.

His career NFL coverage rating of 89.2, 19 interceptions, and 61 pass breakups prove he can be a real difference-maker on defense, no matter where Graham chooses to use him.

However, Ryan's importance transcends where he lines up on the field. As an eight-year veteran, Ryan is the most experienced player on the entire defense.

Ryan's experience is not just that of any veteran defensive back either. He's contributed to two Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots in 2014 and 2016.

Ryan also has familiarity with new head coach Joe Judge and Graham from their shared time in New England. But even outside of New England, Ryan still contributed to winning defenses.

As a starting cornerback for the Titans from 2017-19, Ryan helped lead the Titans to three playoff wins from 2017-19. Ryan even helped beat his former team in the Wild Card round back in January, intercepting Tom Brady's final pass as a Patriot and returning it for a touchdown.

Ryan's history with Judge and Graham, combined with his exposure to winning teams, will make him a valued culture fit for the Giants and a potential team leader and ambassador between the coaches and the players.

"I noticed through my time with him and then also my time competing against him, he's a guy that really improves from year to year, he really works on his craft," Judge said.

"He's not just the guy that's out there, kind of, ‘This is what I am.’ He's always looking to work on something that hurt him the year before. And he's looking to always go ahead and improve on his strengths."

For the Giants' young secondary, Ryan's presence can ultimately set the right tone for the development of rookies and second-year players while also allowing the coaches to lighten the load on those youngsters.

"We've got a lot of guys in that defensive back room making a lot of improvements every day, so it will be good to get him in the mix with all those guys," Judge said.

The Giants young defensive backs like Julian Love, Darnay Holmes, Corey Ballentine, Chris Williamson, and others could benefit greatly from sharing a defensive back room with Ryan. He could be the presence the unit needs to take the right steps in 2020.