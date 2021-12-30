Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
New York Giants Week 17 Injury Update: Some Improvement Made

Here is the latest Giants injury report from Thursday.
The Giants held a longer practice on Thursday, and had a few changes from their Wednesday injury report.

Receiver John Ross (knee/COVID Ramp up) as added to the list of players who did not practice. And running back Gary Brightwell (neck) was moved to injured reserve, along with offensive tackle Matt Peart (knee).

Defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), offensive lineman Billy Price (personal), and receiver Kadarius Toney (shoulder) did not practice for a second straight day.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), kicker Graham Gano (illness), defensive lineman Raymond Johnson (illness), tight end Chris Myarick (hip), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and tackle Nate Solder (COVID Ramp Up) were all listed as limited. 

Myarick and Solder were added to the list Thursday.

The Giants also officially placed tackle Korey Cunningham and receiver Darius Slayton on the reserve/COVI-19 list, both players unlikely to be available for Sunday's game in Chicago. They waived outside linebacker Trent Harris, who had been initially designated to return from injured reserve.

Wednesday

The Giants held a walkthrough practice Wednesday, and several people, including first-round pick Kadarius Toney, were unable to practice.

Toney, the Giants talented but oft-injured receiver, was listed with a shoulder ailment, a new injury. Toney has been on the injury report several times this season with multiple ailments, including ankle, quad, hamstring, oblique, thumb, and shoulder.

Also projected as not being able to practice were running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Gary Brightwell (neck), kicker Graham Gano (illness), defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), defensive lineman Raymond Johnson (illness), offensive lineman Billy Price (personal), and tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle).

Those listed as limited include offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle), defensive back Keion Crossen (COVID Ramp Up), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (shin), defensive back Adoree’ Jackson (quad/COVID Ramp Up), and receiver John Ross (knee/COVID Ramp Up).

As noted earlier, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game against the Bears. 

Giants head coach Joe Judge also said that cornerback Darnay Holmes, who is currently on injured reserve recovering from knee surgery and who is eligible to return from injured reserve, will remain on IR for the time being. 

