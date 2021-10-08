New York Giants Work Out Former Kicker Aldrick Rosas
In their quest to leave no stone unturned in the event they need an injury replacement at a moment's notice, the New York Giants worked out kickers Aldrick Rosas and Michael Badgley this week.
Rosas is a familiar name to Giants fans. He spent the 2017-2019 seasons with them, earning a Pro Bowl berth in 2018 after converting 32 of 33 field-goal attempts and 31 of 32 PATs, his only missed PAT due to a poor snap. That season, Rosas was also named as a second-team All-Pro for his performance.
After re-signing with the Giants as an exclusive rights free agent, Rosas, who has a big leg, failed to come close to replicating his Pro Bowl season in 2019. That year, Rosas saw a reduction in field goal opportunities, but with those he did get, he only converted 12 of 17 (70.6 percent), and he converted 35 of 39 PATs.
The Giants looked to bring him back for the 2020 season by placing a second-round tender on him. Unfrotatnely, Rosas ran into some legal issues that led to him being formally charged with three misdemeanors in the Superior Court of California for his alleged role in a high-speed hit-and-run for which he was arrested on June 16.
The Giants worked out Rosas and Michael Badgley as part of their weekly due diligence process.
The Giants released Rosas before training camp last year. Rosas was then picked up by the Jaguars for part of the season and was most recently with the Saints, having kicked against the Giants last weekend in New York's overtime win.
Badgley spent three years with the Chargers, converting 52 of 59 field-goal attempts (80 percent) and 82 of 86 PAT attempts (95.3 percent. His best season was his first in the league, in 2018, when he converted 15 of 16 field-goal tries and 26 of 27 PATs.
Badgley was most recently with the Titans, for whom he appeared in one game during the 2021 season. He missed his lone field goal try and was one of two on his PATs in that game.
