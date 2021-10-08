October 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants Work Out Former Kicker Aldrick Rosas

The Giants worked out Rosas and Michael Badgley as part of their weekly due diligence process.
Author:

In their quest to leave no stone unturned in the event they need an injury replacement at a moment's notice, the New York Giants worked out kickers Aldrick Rosas and Michael Badgley this week.

Rosas is a familiar name to Giants fans. He spent the 2017-2019 seasons with them, earning a Pro Bowl berth in 2018 after converting 32 of 33 field-goal attempts and 31 of 32 PATs, his only missed PAT due to a poor snap. That season, Rosas was also named as a second-team All-Pro for his performance.

After re-signing with the Giants as an exclusive rights free agent, Rosas, who has a big leg, failed to come close to replicating his Pro Bowl season in 2019. That year, Rosas saw a reduction in field goal opportunities, but with those he did get, he only converted 12 of 17 (70.6 percent), and he converted 35 of 39 PATs.

The Giants looked to bring him back for the 2020 season by placing a second-round tender on him. Unfrotatnely, Rosas ran into some legal issues that led to him being formally charged with three misdemeanors in the Superior Court of California for his alleged role in a high-speed hit-and-run for which he was arrested on June 16.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) celebrates his field goal with punter Riley Dixon (9) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
News

New York Giants Work Out Former Kicker Aldrick Rosas

The Giants worked out Rosas and Michael Badgley as part of their weekly due diligence process.

33 seconds ago
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Final Injury Report Revealed

Left tackle Andrew Thomas lands as questionable on the Giants final Week 5 injury report, as he continues to be noticeably bothered by a foot ailment that has cut into his practice availability.

1 hour ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Brush Off Troy Aikman's Comments About Not Being in Dallas' Class

Predictably, Giants head coach Joe Judge downplayed the opinions of his team made by those outside the building. But make no mistake: the Giants are going to be extra fired up come Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys.

3 hours ago

The Giants released Rosas before training camp last year. Rosas was then picked up by the Jaguars for part of the season and was most recently with the Saints, having kicked against the Giants last weekend in New York's overtime win.

Badgley spent three years with the Chargers, converting 52 of 59 field-goal attempts (80 percent) and 82 of 86 PAT attempts (95.3 percent. His best season was his first in the league, in 2018, when he converted 15 of 16 field-goal tries and 26 of 27 PATs.

Badgley was most recently with the Titans, for whom he appeared in one game during the 2021 season. He missed his lone field goal try and was one of two on his PATs in that game.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Dec 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) celebrates his field goal with punter Riley Dixon (9) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

New York Giants Work Out Former Kicker Aldrick Rosas

33 seconds ago
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Final Injury Report Revealed

1 hour ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants Brush Off Troy Aikman's Comments About Not Being in Dallas' Class

3 hours ago
Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
News

Troy Aikman: New York Giants Aren't in Cowboys' Class

3 hours ago
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Big Blue+

New York Giants: What to Watch After First Four Games of 2021

5 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball as New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants: Top Surprises from First Four Games of 2021 Season

6 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge talks with cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Storylines from First Four Games That Are Shaping 2021 Season

7 hours ago
Jacob Cowing (6) receives the ball as the UTEP Minors face off against the New Mexico State Aggies at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Draft

College Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers from Week 5

8 hours ago