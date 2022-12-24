NFL Confirms Officials Missed DPI on Final Play of Giants-Commanders Game

The NFL confirmed that the officials in the New York Giants-Washington Commanders Week 15 game missed a critical defensive pass interference infraction occurring on Washington's final offensive play in their 20-12 loss to the Giants.

The play in question came on a pass from Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to receiver Curtis Samuel on a 4th-and-6. Samuel, who Giants slot cornerback Darnay Holmes was covering, appeared to have Holmes's arms around him, prohibiting him from reaching up to attempt the reception. However, no flag was thrown, and the ball changed hands on downs.

In a pool report generated after the game, referee John Hussey said of the non-call, “Pass interference is a judgment call. To the officials, it didn’t rise to what they felt was a restriction; thus, they didn’t call it. That’s basically the bottom line there. It’s a judgment call, and they didn’t believe it was pass interference.”

The no-call gave the ball back to the Giants on downs, and they ended the game in the victory formation.

The lack of a call upset Washington head coach Ron Rivera. "What did you guys see?" he said. "That’s exactly what I thought too. In fact, don’t ask me about the referees because I can’t answer the question.”

Had the penalty been called, Washington would have had a fresh set of downs and the ball at the 1-yard line with a chance to score the touchdown and a potential game-tying 2-point conversion.

Last year, the Giants were penalized on a controversial penalty that decided the outcome of their early season when the two teams met on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was called for an offsides penalty on Washington’s missed field goal attempt.

Washington made the game-winning do-over despite the replay showing Lawrence moved after the ball was snapped.

