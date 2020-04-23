While draft picks are the main commodity on draft day, veteran players can be just as important in trade packages.

Teams picking in the bottom of the rounds make for interesting trade partners since most of them are built to win sooner. For teams working with smaller win-now windows, seasoned veterans might present greater value than rookies.

If Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is interested in getting additional picks at the bottom of the first or second round, he has some pieces on the current roster to use as currency.

Here is a look at some potential candidates.

Tight End Evan Engram

Since becoming the Giants general manager, Gettleman has been quick to unload the majority of draft picks remaining from the Jerry Reese era. Thus far, tight end Evan Engram has been able to hang on, but given the growing frustration with him being unable to stay healthy, it's fair to wonder if his time might be coming to an end.

Right now, the Giants tight end room is a crowded one with six players on the roster. And with the Giants needing to decide whether to exercise the option year on Engram's rookie deal within the next two weeks, it would not be a major surprise to see the Giants add another tight end in the draft.

So where would that leave Engram, who by the way is rehabbing from foot surgery he had in December?

If the Giants are planning to exercise his option year that could make him easier to trade if not during the draft weekend then a little later on in the spring for a future fifth-round pick (which the Giants currently owe to the Jets in 2021 as part of the Leonard Williams trade).

The key will be how far along Engram comes in his rehab. Teams like the Saints, 49ers, and Packers could potentially be fits if Engram's rehab stays on schedule.

Defensive Tackle Dalvin Tomlinson

Tomlinson is another holdover from Reese's last draft class in 2017. Unlike Engram, Tomlinson has been a mold of consistency, starting all 48 games for Giants over the past three seasons.

Tomlinson might prove to be even more valuable on the trade market than Engram, especially for teams like Seattle, Houston, and Clevland, all of whom could use a difference-maker on the defensive line.

Tomlinson only has one year left on his contract, and the prospect of re-signing both him and Leonard Williams next offseason might be too expensive for the Giants to handle, especially with Saquon Barkley's contract likely to come up for discussion.

One would have to think Gettleman is more partial for Williams considering what he's given up to make him a Giant so far.

Unlike Engram, who needs to get healthy first, Tomlinson's durability combined with year-on-year improvement could make him the centerpiece in a package to acquire an additional first-round pick and help bolster a more pressing need for an edge rusher.

Running Back Wayne Gallman

Gallman is yet another Reese pick and given how he fell out of favor last year with the previous coaching staff and appears to be destined to start 2020 fighting for the third spot on the depth chart behind Barkley and newcomer Dion Lewis, it wouldn't be a stretch to say Gallman's days with this team are numbered.

Gallman might be one of the more underrated players on the roster. Youth is typically a desired trait in an NFL backfield, and Gallman is not only young, but he doesn't have significant tread on his tires, which might make him an attractive trade option for a team looking for a veteran running back who can pass block.

After an injury-riddled 2019, Gallman probably wouldn't yield a massive return for the Giants in a trade. A package that includes Galman might be good enough for a pick in the fifth or sixth round. A pick there could then be used on Boston College's AJ Dillon, who might prove to be a better fit for the Giants' running back room in 2020.

Wide Receiver Golden Tate

The re-signing of Sterling Shepard last year, combined with the emergence of Darius Slayton, might spell a reduced role for the 31-year-old Tate. Tate fits a similar mold to that of Slayton and Shepherd as an undersized speedy route-runner, but the Giantsast y are lacking a taller red-zone target.

With this being a historically deep receiver class, engineering a trade involving Tate, who two years was part of a trade between the Lions and Eagles, is admittedly going to be difficult.

Offensive Tackle Nate Solder

Another player who might be challenging to move via trade is Nate Solder given his contract and his struggles last season in which per PFF, he gave up 11 sacks.

But if the Giants get one of the draft's top tackle prospects, if Gettleman's recent endorsement of Nick Gates is sincere, and if a team in need of a tackle misses out on what's elected to be a draft in which as many as eight tackles could go in the first round, then maybe the thought of moving Solder might not be as crazy as it sounds.

The Bucs and Texans could be two potential trade partners for Solder, as both are win-now teams who need help at offensive tackle.