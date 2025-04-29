Giants Country

No Compensatory Picks Projected for Giants in 2026

The Giants currently have six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New York Giants helmets
New York Giants helmets / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New York Giants had a very busy and productive free agency period earlier this offseason. And while it cost them a pretty penny to import the various veterans to fill some of the roster’s most glaring holes, it’s also going to cost them a chance at gaining any compensatory draft picks next year.

According to Over the Cap, the Giants signed six free agents but only lost one that might have counted in the formula, that being outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who signed with the Eagles. 

Ojulari’s deal might have meant an extra seventh round pick for the Giants, except that was cancelled out by the signing of backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

Tuesday marked the cutoff for free agent transactions to count toward the 2026 comp pick formula. 

Meanwhile the Giants, as of right now, will have just six picks in next year’s draft, including a first, second, fourth, fifth and two sixes, the second of which was acquired from Dallas thanks to the conditions of the trade of defensive lineman Jordan Phillips last year having been satisfied.

The Giants sent their 2026 third-round pick to the Texans as part of the package to move up for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in this year’s draft. 

