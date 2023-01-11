New York Giants Playoff Notebook: Postseason Honors, Playoff Campaign and More

Rounding up some bits and pieces from the New York Giants' Wednesday practice ahead of their Wild Card game at Minnesota.

Giants Launch Special Playoff Campaign

The Giants have launched a special playoff campaign, "Our Way." The campaign will consist of a series of events geared toward fans around the tri-state area in which special T-shirts emblazoned with the playoff slogan will be distributed.

As part of the campaign, the team is encouraging fans to wear blue in support of the team on Friday, January 13. For more info and updated event details, visit giants.com/ourway.

Dexter Lawrence Honored by NFLPA, PFF

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was named to the NFLPA's 2022 Players’ All-Pro First Team, voted on by players themselves. Lawrence had the best year of his career, recording personal highs in sacks (7.5) and quarterback hits (28), both of which led the team this past season.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence, voted to his first career Pro Bowl last month, was also named to Pro Football Focus's 2022 All-Pro First Team. "Lawrence was one of the most quietly dominant defenders in the league this season," the popular analytics website noted.

"While several interior linemen had career years, Lawrence was one of only a few that did not tail off or allow an injury to derail his production. He finished with 63 total pressures and 38 defensive stops — both new career highs."

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was named to PFF's All-Pro First Team. "Thomas was the NFL's most consistently excellent left tackle this season, racking up an 89.1 PFF grade over 1,049 snaps.

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) and guard Shane Lemieux (66) stretch at the end of the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

"He had just one below-average PFF pass-blocking grade all year, and that came against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. (Editor's Note: Thomas was sick with the flu in that game.) Thomas registered just two penalties all season and surrendered 21 total pressures on over 600 pass-blocking snaps."

Tyrod Taylor Lands on a Quirky List

Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has the 13th most difficult-to-pronounce name, according to a study done by Preply.

Preply analyzed Google search trend data to compile its list of active and retired NFL player names with the most challenging to pronounce names (either first names or surnames).

Taylor's first name, often mispronounced as TIE-rod, landed him 13th on the list. The correct pronunciation of Taylor's first name is TUH -rod.

The study found the three most hard-to-pronounce names in football are Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, retired Packers quarterback Brett Favre, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

