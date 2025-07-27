Giants Country

NY Giants WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Suffers Torn Achilles

Ford-Wheaton's quest for a third NFL campaign is over before it really had a chance to begin.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton
New York Giants wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The injury suffered by New York Giants receiver Bruce Ford-Wheaton didn’t look good when he crumpled to the ground grabbing the back of his leg, and as it turned out, it isn’t good news.

The third-year receiver suffered a torn Achilles tendon, his second one in the last three years, thereby ending his camp and his hopes to stick on the roster where last year he was a core special teams player. 

Ford-Wheaton’s injury is a case of deja vu, as both of his Achilles injuries have come in training camp, the first one happening during the team’s WEek 3 preseason game in 2023.. 

Bryce Ford-Wheaton
New York Giants wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (88) grimaces before getting carted off the field soon after getting injured, Sunday, July 27, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s a devastating blow for Ford-Wheaton, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia after the 2023 draft. 

Ford-Wheaton, who took just two snaps last season on offense, was a valuable member of the Giants' special teams, having played in 286 snaps for the unit over 14 games, and finishing second on the team with five special teams tackles (four solos), behind linebacker Ty Summers, who had seven tackles (five solos). 

Ford-Wheaton had a huge touchdown off a blocked field goal attempt in New York’s Week 5 upset win over Seattle. 

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/News