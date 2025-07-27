NY Giants WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Suffers Torn Achilles
The injury suffered by New York Giants receiver Bruce Ford-Wheaton didn’t look good when he crumpled to the ground grabbing the back of his leg, and as it turned out, it isn’t good news.
The third-year receiver suffered a torn Achilles tendon, his second one in the last three years, thereby ending his camp and his hopes to stick on the roster where last year he was a core special teams player.
Ford-Wheaton’s injury is a case of deja vu, as both of his Achilles injuries have come in training camp, the first one happening during the team’s WEek 3 preseason game in 2023..
It’s a devastating blow for Ford-Wheaton, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia after the 2023 draft.
Ford-Wheaton, who took just two snaps last season on offense, was a valuable member of the Giants' special teams, having played in 286 snaps for the unit over 14 games, and finishing second on the team with five special teams tackles (four solos), behind linebacker Ty Summers, who had seven tackles (five solos).
Ford-Wheaton had a huge touchdown off a blocked field goal attempt in New York’s Week 5 upset win over Seattle.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.