GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

PFF's Rather Surprising Ranking for Giants Backup Quarterback Situation

Jackson Thompson

The Giants were spoiled over the last 16 years by the unsurpassed durability of quarterback Eli Manning and never had to put too much thought into their backup quarterback situation.

Now that Manning is retired, the Giants are hoping Daniel Jones, who missed two games with a high ankle sprain as a rookie, can put that behind him and come close to replicating Manning's iron-man streak.

In the event he can't, the Giants made sure to devote resources to the backup quarterback spot. They signed veteran Colt McCoy from Washington and acquired 26-year-old Cooper Rush off waivers from Dallas this offseason as potential security blankets.

The Giants also have Alex Tanney, the Giants' third-stringer from last year, and undrafted rookie Case Cookus out of Northern Arizona round out the quarterback room behind Jones.

That mix of potential backups has earned the Giants backup quarterbacks an 18th place ranking, per Pro Football Focus, and a spot in a tier they've labeled. "Need A Few Drinks To Talk Yourself Into Believing" tier.

Here is what PFF had to say about the Giants backup depth at quarterback.

McCoy seems destined to stick around the NFL until he’s good and ready to retire. The 10-year veteran hasn’t won a start since 2014, although he’s the type of solid-enough QB with an A+ name to continue to rack up checks deep into his 30s. Neither Rush nor Tanney has a career start to his name, while the former Northern Arizona QB Cookus is unlikely to make the final roster. I wouldn’t count on new Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett enabling either McCoy or his youngsters too much of a ceiling (or floor) if Daniel Jones is forced to miss much time.

While head coach Joe Judge has insisted that the depth charts are nowhere near being set, the expectation for the Giants is that McCoy will be Jones' primary backup given his ten years of experience as both a starter (for the Browns) and as a backup, the last six of which he's spent in Washington.

McCoy has started seven games for Washington since 2014 and is 1-6 in those games throwing for five touchdowns and six interceptions with an average passer rating of 83.2. McCoy has also received playing time for Washington in four games, throwing three touchdowns to no interceptions.

Statistically, McCoy has performed better than a couple of top backups on units ranked ahead of the Giants since 2014. These include Matt Schaub of the Atlanta Falcons and Geno Smith (a backup Giants fans are familiar with for all the wrong reasons) on the Seattle Seahawks.

Granted, the sample sizes of backup quarterbacks are challenging to compare, considering how infrequently they see the field. Still, McCoy boasts the most playing time of all the quarterbacks listed with better stat lines, albeit in fewer appearances.

PFF has also given the benefit of the doubt to several talented rookies set to be backups to start the season, including Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert, who have never taken an NFL snap, as better options than McCoy. Yet PFF still faults the remainder of the Giants' quarterback group for never making an NFL start.

That's not to say that those rookies are not better quarterbacks than McCoy from a talent perspective. However, they are projected as future starters, while McCoy has settled into a backup role.

Conversely, PFF also ranked a backup quarterback unit with a player that has statistically performed better than McCoy beneath the Giants in Mike Glennon of the Jaguars, who boasts a career 36 to 20 touchdown to interception ratio.

Whether these rankings prove to be accurate is the worst-case scenario for most NFL teams, including the Giants. As for McCoy, say whatever you want for iBut while McCoy may not provide the best option as a player, his presence as a mentor for Jones with offensive experience within the NFC East transcends PFF's ranking.

The best contributions the Giants are hoping for from McCoy in 2020 will be from the sidelines and in the film room, where he exceeds several other quarterbacks ranked above and beneath him. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Perspectives: DeAndre Baker, The COVID-19 Challenges and More

A few random thoughts for your Sunday reading enjoyment.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants to Sign Former Jets Kicker Chandler Catanzaro

New York is bringing back Catanzaro, who had retired last year.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Release Kicker Aldrick Rosas

The bumpy three-year career of the Giants kicker, which most recently saw him charged with three misdemeanors related to an alleged hit-and-run accident in Chico, California on June 15.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with reports that the Cowboys made no recent bid to acquire All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the Jets.

Jackson Thompson

Giant Sigh of Relief Following the Jamal Adams Trade to Seattle

He coulda been a Cowboy with a chance to light up the Giants offense twice a year, but instead safety Jamal Adams is headed out west--way out west--and out of harm's way as far as the NFC East teams are concerned.

Patricia Traina

Examining the Return-To-Play Agreement's Impact on the Giants

From roster decision to salary cap issues, here's a look at some of the potential impact the NFL and NFLPA's return-to-play agreement could have on the Giants roster in 2020 and 2021.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 25, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera giving his take on the team's re-branding and players kneeling during the national anthem.

Jackson Thompson

Game On! NFL, NFLPA Reach Agreement to Start Training Camp, Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020 NFL season and training camp is set to begin on time after owners and NFLPA player representatives agreed to a revised Collective Bargaining Agreement on Friday addressing the remaining outstanding issues between the league and the players.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown to Camp: Identifying the New Special Teams Aces

Given head coach Joe Judge's background on special teams, we can expect an even greater emphasis to be put on this sometimes underappreciated unit. Here's a look at who will likely lead this unit in 2020.

Nick Falato

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Offensive Line

The Giants devoted a lot of resources to their offensive line. But still, the lingering question remains: Is the unit different or better?

Patricia Traina