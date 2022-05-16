Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Pro Football Focus Reveals Giants' Day 3 Player as Most Likely to Produce in Year 1

Giants rookie linebacker Micah McFadden knows a thing or two about overcoming low expectations, a story he recently shared with Giants Country.

Giants fans might be over the moon when it comes to the team’s Day 1 haul, but as far as Day 2 and Day 3 are concerned, the initial feeling has been lukewarm.

But lest anyone think that general manager Joe Schoen’s first draft is going to eventually disintegrate like the draft classes up to and including the 2018 group, that might not be the case, according to Pro Football Focus’s Anthony Treash, who identified one Giants Day 3 draft pick as being someone who could surprise and produce as Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden.

Wrote Treash of McFadden:

New Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has a “type” at linebacker — and McFadden fits that type. 

The former Indiana Hoosier landed in a perfect landing spot that will fully utilize his blitzing prowess. Since 2019, no Power Five off-ball linebacker produced a higher pass-rush grade — he racked up 74 pressures and a 25.6% win rate in that span, both of which also led the position.

McFadden is a physical player who can stack and shed with ease, but he is also innate at getting skinny to avoid contact altogether. The cons with his game have to do with limited range, length, and inability to play in space, but he is quick to diagnose and can be a menace in the box. In Martindale's aggressive defense, McFadden could shine in the pass-rush and exceed expectations as a Day 3 rookie.

That’s quite a build-up of expectations for McFadden, chosen with the first of the Giants' three fifth-round draft picks (No. 146 overall) last month and who still has to compete for a now-loaded position that includes veterans Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown and T.J. Brunson ahead of him.

But for McFadden, swimming upstream and doing so successfully is nothing new. McFadden, who's played football since he was six, was often overlooked by his coaches early on, who turned to others to play ahead of McFadden, who admitted: "I wasn't very good."

Good or not, McFadden stuck with the game because he enjoyed it. "Yeah, I think I just enjoyed running and tackling," McFadden told Giants Country during the rookie minicamp. "It just felt good to be out there and just release my energy on the field, and I guess, get my anger out in a way.

"But as I grew in the sport, I enjoyed playing and enjoyed being with a team, being a part of something, and just working hard at it."

That feeling is why McFadden stuck with the sport instead of becoming discouraged.

"You gotta take everything with a grain of salt and understand your position in things, but at the same time, you gotta work like you are the first draft pick or the best player on the field because that's the only way you're gonna get to that next level," McFadden said.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll pose for a photograph, in East Rutherford, NJ. Monday, January 31, 2022
Play
Big Blue+

How New York Giants Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll Are Redefining the "Giants Way"

The New York Giants haven't played a game yet, but so far, the program set up by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll is very encouraging.

By Patricia Traina3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Giants 2022 schedule graphic
Play
Big Blue+

A Way Too Early Forecast of Giants' 2022 Season Record

There may not be playoffs by the time the Giants' 2022 season is over, but Brandon Olsen believes that there will be more wins than there have been in the past.

By Brandon OlsenMay 15, 2022
May 15, 2022
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (60) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants Rookie Minicamp Day 2 Notebook

The Giants wrap up the on-field work of their rookie minicamp.

By Patricia TrainaMay 14, 2022
May 14, 2022

That competitive spirit caught the eye of current Indiana head coach Tom Allen, who first saw McFadden, a teammate of Allen's son, play at Plant High School.

So when Allen took the job at Indiana, he recruited McFadden, the Florida Player of the Year as a senior.

Despite being recruited, McFadden still had to show he belonged. Initially, the plan was for him not to play much as a freshman. But through hard work and determination, McFadden made it impossible for his coaches to keep him off the field. In limited snaps over nine games played in 2018, McFadden delivered 20 tackles (14 solos), one tackle for a loss, and one forced fumble.

"Yeah, I knew what I wanted to do, and that was play as a freshman," McFadden said. "And I knew that even if (the coaches) didn't see it at first if I just worked hard and showed that I could learn and just was improving every day, I would earn playing time."

McFadden is taking that same approach with the Giants. Already showing signs of being a vocal leader during the rookie minicamp, the next step for McFadden to fulfill PFF's prediction is to mix in with the veterans and find a way to show the coaching staff that he's getting better every day.

"Yeah, that's one of the things we talk about here is just getting better every day," McFadden said. "The coaches said they'd notice that."

It's not going to happen overnight, but when it comes to having patience, McFadden is more than willing to control what he can control and let the rest happen organically as he faces the challenge of transitioning from college to the NFL.

"It is difficult, but at the same time, I feel like mentally, you need that reset," he said. "And you know, it just pulls a little bit of the hunger out of you, and you want it more when you're in the back of the line instead of the front.

"I think that's good to kind of reset and put other people in front of you and realize where you are on the team," he added. "That'll make you work harder and learn faster as well." 

 

Join the Giants Country Community

       

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll pose for a photograph, in East Rutherford, NJ. Monday, January 31, 2022
Big Blue+

How New York Giants Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll Are Redefining the "Giants Way"

By Patricia Traina3 hours ago
Giants 2022 schedule graphic
Big Blue+

A Way Too Early Forecast of Giants' 2022 Season Record

By Brandon OlsenMay 15, 2022
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (60) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

Giants Rookie Minicamp Day 2 Notebook

By Patricia TrainaMay 14, 2022
New York Giants 2022 Draft Class
Transactions

Giants Agree to Terms with Both First-round Draft Picks

By Patricia TrainaMay 14, 2022
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Interviews

Giants Receiver Wandale Robinson Reveals His Biggest Competitive Advantage

By Patricia TrainaMay 14, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: Depth Concerns in the Secondary

By Patricia TrainaMay 14, 2022
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Giants Rookie Minicamp Notebook, Day 1

By Patricia TrainaMay 13, 2022
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Kayvon Thibodeaux Reveals Why He Once Contemplated Quitting the Game

By Patricia TrainaMay 13, 2022