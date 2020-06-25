Daniel Jones has emerged as a legitimate fantasy quarterback option for 2020. He's expected to be much improved, and he'll be playing in an offense run by Jason Garrett, whose concepts have helped quarterbacks like Tony Romo and Dak Prescott become must-haves for any fantasy football enthusiast.

Although Jones has some inconsistencies, none more prominent than his ball security issues, as a rookie, Year 2 should see a much-improved player who has a better understanding of going through his progressions and who (hopefully) has learned to protect the ball better.

Jones will probably need to prove himself to be more consistent before fantasy football players make him a QB1 in their lineup. Still, he deserves consideration as a QB2.

And if you do go that route, here is an early look at some potential scoring bonanza opportunities where Jones' skillset could pay off handsomely for your team.

Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay

Jones became a "Rookie of the Year" favorite after his historic debut in Week 3 in Tampa Bay last year. This season, he will get to play that same defense at home in a primetime game with the added allure of trying to outduel the legendary Tom Brady.

Jones will be facing a very similar defense to the one he put up four touchdowns against last year. Tampa Bay brought back their top two pass rushers, Shaquille Barrett and former Giant Jason Pierre-Paul, but otherwise didn't make any significant additions to a defense that ranked as the NFL's third-worst against the pass in 2019.

The Bucs' most significant addition to the unit was the selection of Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in the second round of this year's draft. Winfield Jr. certainly brings some coverage help to the Bucs defense and the ability to create some turnovers.

Still, Giants receivers could also take advantage of his smaller frame and limited range to break his tackles and add some extra fantasy points to Jones' completions.

Giants tight end Evan Engram, in particular, was a player that played a big part in making Jones' debut smooth. Engram took a 15-yard pass from Jones up the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown, which was a crucial turning point in that game.

If Engram can stay healthy, he poses a matchup nightmare for Tampa Bay's defense as his combination of size speed and catching ability will give Jones a target that the Bucs might struggle to contain.

The Bucs' best hope at slowing Jones and he Giants passing game down in Week 8 will be their pass rush, which was able to get to Jones for five sacks and two forced fumbles.

However, the Giants have improved their pass protection this offseason with the drafting of offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. Thomas will likely take over at left tackle as the Giants look to shore up the protection for their second-year quarterback.

Week 14 vs. Arizona

Despite finishing as the NFL's 31st defense against the pass in yards and touchdowns last year, the Cardinals kept Jones in check for the most part in last season's Week 7 matchup thanks in large part to their pass rush.

Jones completed 22 of 35 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while suffering a career-high eight sacks for 67 negative yards.

Arizona has not made any additions to their secondary this offseason, opting to focus mainly on their front seven, which is the unit that gave Jones so many problems last offseason.

They added former Giants edge rusher Devon Kennard, former Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and former Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in free agency.

They also used their first-round draft pick on linebacker Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson, who will undoubtedly be a presence for the Cardinals in pass coverage this year.

However, there is still reason to believe that Jones can overcome this front if Thomas is as pro-ready as scouts believe him to be and if he has a fully healthy Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, who returned to action in Week 7 last year following a high ankle sprain, was never really healthy for that matchup against her Cardinals. As a result, the Giants running game managed just 72 rushing yards.

The Giants ran 47 pass plays to just 18 run plays, and the imbalance allowed the Cardinals pass rush to pin their ears back and get after Jones throughout the game.

With a healthier Barkley, a new left tackle, and more offensive balance in 2020, Jones should have a cleaner pocket and more time to try and pick apart a thin Cardinals secondary that gave up 4,510 yards and 38 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks last year.