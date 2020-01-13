Report: Giants Add Ole Miss Defensive Assistant Freddie Roach to Coaching Staff

The Giants continue to fill out new head coach Joe Judge's assistant staff, the latest hire being Ole Miss defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

Roach, per Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio, will join Judge's staff as the Giants defensive line coach.

It will be the first NFL coaching assignment for the 36-year-old Roach, who signed with the Patriots as a free-agent linebacker in 2006 but who never appeared in an NFL regular-season game.

UPDATED: Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker

Roach, a former Alabama All-SEC player and staff member at Alabama and South Alabama, was hired as the Ole Miss Rebels' defensive line coach on Feb. 16, 2017.

Prior to joining the Rebels coaching staff, Roach served on Alabama as a director of player development for Nick Saban during the 2015-16 seasons.

Roach spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons as the defensive ends and outside linebackers coach at South Alabama, helping the unit finish the 2013 season third nationally in sacks per game and 21st in tackles for loss per game.

Roach's earlier coaching experience includes a stint as Alabama's strength and conditioning coach from 2008-10; a stop at East Mississippi Community College as their defensive line and strength and conditioning coach, and a one-year assignment at Murray State as the defensive line coach.