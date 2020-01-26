GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Giants Adding Tennessee ILB Coach Kevin Sherrer to Joe Judge's Staff

Patricia Traina

The Giants are reportedly adding Tennessee inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Kevin Sherrer to new head coach Joe Judge’s staff, according to Patrick Brown of Go Vols247.

The 46-year-old Sherrer is a former college tight end for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he helped them win two SEC West Division titles during his enrollment in the 1993-95 seasons. Sherrer, who holds a Bachelor's in Physical Education (Alabama '96) and a Master's in Higher Education Administration (Alabama '00), began his coaching career as a defensive assistant at Tuscaloosa County High School in 1996.

In 1998 he moved to Alabama as a Graduate Assistant, and then in 2001, he returned to the high school coaching ranks as a defensive backs coach for Spain Park High School before jumping over to Hoover High School in 2005.

Sherrer returned to the college ranks at Alabama in 2010, where he was their Director of Player Development under Nick Saban until 2012. He then spent one season each at South Alabama (as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach) before moving on to Georgia as the team’s outside linebackers coach, helping to coach a Bulldogs team to the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff National Championship game in 2017.

At Georgia, he also coached two All-Americans, later turned NFL Draft picks, including Chicago’s Roquan Smith, who was also a Dick Butkus Award winner, and Lorenzo Carter of the Giants.

In 2018, he joined Jeremy Pruitt’s staff at Tennessee as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. The following season, he dropped the defensive coordinator duties from his contributions and instead picked up the special teams coordinator role.

In all, Sherrer has coached six NFL draft picks, including one first-rounder, Leonard Floyd of the Bears, whom Sherrer had at Georgia.

With Bret Bielema set to be the team’s outside linebackers coach, Sherrer will probably be the inside linebackers coach, dropping special teams from his job duties since the Giants are retaining Thomas McGaughey and Tom Quinn to handle that unit. 

The Giants Assistant Coaching Staff: What We Know

Offensive Coordinator: Jason Garrett 
Quarterbacks: Jerry Schuplinski (reported and confirmed by a source)
Running Backs: Burton Burns 
Tight Ends: TBA
Receivers: Tyke Tolbert 
Offensive Line: Marc Columbo
Assistant Offensive Line: Ben Wilkerson 
Offensive Assistant Roles to Be Determined):  Jody Wright (reported and confirmed by a source)
Conflicting Multiple Reports: Freddie Kitchens  

Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach: Patrick Graham 
Defensive Line: TBA
Outside Linebackers/Senior Assistant: Bret Bielema (reported and confirmed by a source)
Inside Linebackers: Kevin Sherrer (reported)
Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson (reported and confirmed by a source)

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey 
Special Teams Assistant: Tom Quinn (implied by the team)

Strength and Conditioning: Aaron Wellman (reported and confirmed by a source)
Assistant Strength and Conditioning/Performance Manager: Sam Hoad

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Once a Giant, Always a Giant, Only a Giant: Eli Manning Says Goodbye

Eli Manning calls it a career after 16 seasons of having done it his way.

Patricia Traina

by

Dillon88

Talk Back! What's Your Personal Favorite Eli Manning Memory?

Sixteen seasons. One hundred seventeen wins. Two Super Bowls. Countless autographs signed. These and others are all precious memories fans have of quarterback Eli Manning, who will announce his retirement Friday. So let's talk about YOUR memories of No. 10.

Patricia Traina

by

Bigblue44

Draft Prospect Preview | WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

If the Giants want another Odell Beckham Jr type of receiver, Jeudy could offer the firepower for their offense.

Ahmed Shifa

The Latest on the Giants Assistant Coaching Staff

Here's the latest on what we know about Joe Judge's new coaching staff.

Patricia Traina

He's a great person that happens to be a great quarterback

Eli Manning knew at a very young age what kind of man and athlete he wanted to be, and he went out and made it happen.

Patricia Traina

Why Eli Manning Belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

He'll likely have his critics who believe he's not the shoo-in that his older brother Peyton is, but you better bELIve that Eli Manning is just as worthy of a place in Canton.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Eli Manning Retirement Press Conference Coverage

Eli Manning is hanging up his cleats for good after 16 seasons.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Might the Giants add another young cornerback to the mix?

Mike Addvensky

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Breaking: Eli Manning Announces His Retirement

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will end his 16-year career with the only NFL team for which he's ever played.

Patricia Traina

by

Dillon88

Report: Giants Hire Marc Columbo as Offensive Line Coach

Joe Judge fills one of his most important hires on his staff with Marc Colombo, who has ties to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Patricia Traina