Report: Giants Adding Tennessee ILB Coach Kevin Sherrer to Joe Judge's Staff

The Giants are reportedly adding Tennessee inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Kevin Sherrer to new head coach Joe Judge’s staff, according to Patrick Brown of Go Vols247.

The 46-year-old Sherrer is a former college tight end for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he helped them win two SEC West Division titles during his enrollment in the 1993-95 seasons. Sherrer, who holds a Bachelor's in Physical Education (Alabama '96) and a Master's in Higher Education Administration (Alabama '00), began his coaching career as a defensive assistant at Tuscaloosa County High School in 1996.

In 1998 he moved to Alabama as a Graduate Assistant, and then in 2001, he returned to the high school coaching ranks as a defensive backs coach for Spain Park High School before jumping over to Hoover High School in 2005.

Sherrer returned to the college ranks at Alabama in 2010, where he was their Director of Player Development under Nick Saban until 2012. He then spent one season each at South Alabama (as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach) before moving on to Georgia as the team’s outside linebackers coach, helping to coach a Bulldogs team to the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff National Championship game in 2017.

At Georgia, he also coached two All-Americans, later turned NFL Draft picks, including Chicago’s Roquan Smith, who was also a Dick Butkus Award winner, and Lorenzo Carter of the Giants.

In 2018, he joined Jeremy Pruitt’s staff at Tennessee as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. The following season, he dropped the defensive coordinator duties from his contributions and instead picked up the special teams coordinator role.

In all, Sherrer has coached six NFL draft picks, including one first-rounder, Leonard Floyd of the Bears, whom Sherrer had at Georgia.

With Bret Bielema set to be the team’s outside linebackers coach, Sherrer will probably be the inside linebackers coach, dropping special teams from his job duties since the Giants are retaining Thomas McGaughey and Tom Quinn to handle that unit.

The Giants Assistant Coaching Staff: What We Know

Offensive Coordinator: Jason Garrett

Quarterbacks: Jerry Schuplinski (reported and confirmed by a source)

Running Backs: Burton Burns

Tight Ends: TBA

Receivers: Tyke Tolbert

Offensive Line: Marc Columbo

Assistant Offensive Line: Ben Wilkerson

Offensive Assistant Roles to Be Determined): Jody Wright (reported and confirmed by a source)

Conflicting Multiple Reports: Freddie Kitchens

Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach: Patrick Graham

Defensive Line: TBA

Outside Linebackers/Senior Assistant: Bret Bielema (reported and confirmed by a source)

Inside Linebackers: Kevin Sherrer (reported)

Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson (reported and confirmed by a source)

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

Special Teams Assistant: Tom Quinn (implied by the team)

Strength and Conditioning: Aaron Wellman (reported and confirmed by a source)

Assistant Strength and Conditioning/Performance Manager: Sam Hoad