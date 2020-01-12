GiantsMaven
Report: Giants Interested in Saints Defensive Backs Coach Aaron Glenn for Defensive Coordinator

Patricia Traina

At his introductory press conference, new Giants head coach Joe Judge promised to take his time in finding the right men to put around the players to help them succeed.

Judge, who has reportedly reached out to Miami to inquire about interviewing one-time Patriots colleague Patrick Graham for the defensive coordinator role, is also reportedly interested in speaking with Saints defensive backs coach and one-time Jets defensive back Aaron Glenn, according to the New York Post.

Glenn was an NFL defensive back from 1994-2008. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Jets, for whom he was a first-round draft pick, before moving on to stints with the Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

With the Jets, Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1997, 1998, 2002) and a three-time All-Pro.

He was also named as the Jets’ Ed Block Courage Award winner in 2003 and to the Jets’ All-Time Four Decade Team in 2003, which was voted on by Jets fans.

After his playing career ended in 2008, Glenn would later resurface as a personnel scout for the Jets for two seasons (2012-13), before getting his start in coaching with the Brows as their assistant defensive backs coach coaching with the Browns, where he worked under Mike Pettine, the Jets defensive coordinator from 2009-12.

Glenn moved on to his current role as defensive backs coach with the Saints in 2016. He also had a one-year stint as the general manager of the Houston Stallions of the Lone Star Football League in 2012.

During his introductory press conference, Judge didn’t offer any specific clues into what type of defensive philosophy he favored.

“We’ll do whatever fits our personnel versus specific opponents better,” he said. “Three-four, four-three, man, zone-- we’re going to look at the best path, and that could change week by week. So, we want to build in versatility with our players and be able to use multiples on all sides of the ball.”

Judge told reporters that members of his staff would have to be good people who, like him, are teachers. Those characteristics, while important across the board, would seem to be even more prominent on the defensive side of the ball, where there are several youngsters who, at times, looked lost last year.

“I want teachers, not presenters,” he said. “I don’t want someone who looks fancy in front of the screen that can say it with a lot of different sales lines.

“I want old-school people who can get to our players and give them the mental image of what it’s supposed to look like. I want them to demonstrate on a daily basis, the work ethic of what it’s going to take to do it successfully day in and day out.”

Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker

Keep checking back here for reports and confirmations on the Giants new assistant coaching staff under new head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

ptraina

Time to Move On from Eli | the Biggest Change Dave Gettleman Needs to Make Going Forward | and Other Thoughts

Some leftover thoughts and perspectives from a busy week in East Rutherford.

Patricia Traina

charlestexas

Why DeAndre Baker is One of the Giants Most Improved Rookies from 2019

Things started out ugly for cornerback DeAndre Baker, but over time--and as he got healthier from a preseason knee injury--Baker started to show signs of why the Giants thought highly enough to trade up for him in last year's draft.

Mike Esposito

Taylordist

How the Absence of the June 1 Designation Might Affect the Giants' Upcoming Salary Cap Decisions

Let's take a look at some of the rule changes in the final league year of the CBA and how they might affect some business decisions facing the Giants.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants Request Permission to Meet with Patrick Graham for Defensive Coordinator Post

Judge and Graham were colleagues on the Patriots staff during the 2012-15 seasons.

Patricia Traina

John Mara Isn’t Closing the Door on an Eli Manning Return in Some Capacity

The team co-owner said he met with Manning to discuss some additional options should the quarterback, whose contract expires in March, wish to remain with the franchise in some capacity.

Patricia Traina

Talk Back! Do You Like the Giants Hire of Joe Judge?

The Giants have their new head coach and it wasn't who everyone thought it would be.

Patricia Traina

HoogieCoogieMan

Breaking: Giants to Name Joe Judge as Head Coach

Judge emerges as the surprise winner in the Giants head coaching sweeps after a crazy morning in East Rutherford.

Patricia Traina

CaptainStubing

Recognizing the Giants' 2019 Season Superlative Efforts

Yes, it was a forgettable 2019 campaign for the Giants. But there were quite a number of efforts that are worthy of positive recognition. So here is a list of who we would pick and why.

Mike Esposito

ptraina

Giants Head Coaching Preview: Joe Judge

Here's a look at Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who interviews with the Giants for their vacant head coaching position Monday.

Patricia Traina