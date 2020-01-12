Report: Giants Interested in Saints Defensive Backs Coach Aaron Glenn for Defensive Coordinator

At his introductory press conference, new Giants head coach Joe Judge promised to take his time in finding the right men to put around the players to help them succeed.

Judge, who has reportedly reached out to Miami to inquire about interviewing one-time Patriots colleague Patrick Graham for the defensive coordinator role, is also reportedly interested in speaking with Saints defensive backs coach and one-time Jets defensive back Aaron Glenn, according to the New York Post.

Glenn was an NFL defensive back from 1994-2008. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Jets, for whom he was a first-round draft pick, before moving on to stints with the Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

With the Jets, Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1997, 1998, 2002) and a three-time All-Pro.

He was also named as the Jets’ Ed Block Courage Award winner in 2003 and to the Jets’ All-Time Four Decade Team in 2003, which was voted on by Jets fans.

After his playing career ended in 2008, Glenn would later resurface as a personnel scout for the Jets for two seasons (2012-13), before getting his start in coaching with the Brows as their assistant defensive backs coach coaching with the Browns, where he worked under Mike Pettine, the Jets defensive coordinator from 2009-12.

Glenn moved on to his current role as defensive backs coach with the Saints in 2016. He also had a one-year stint as the general manager of the Houston Stallions of the Lone Star Football League in 2012.

During his introductory press conference, Judge didn’t offer any specific clues into what type of defensive philosophy he favored.

“We’ll do whatever fits our personnel versus specific opponents better,” he said. “Three-four, four-three, man, zone-- we’re going to look at the best path, and that could change week by week. So, we want to build in versatility with our players and be able to use multiples on all sides of the ball.”

Judge told reporters that members of his staff would have to be good people who, like him, are teachers. Those characteristics, while important across the board, would seem to be even more prominent on the defensive side of the ball, where there are several youngsters who, at times, looked lost last year.

“I want teachers, not presenters,” he said. “I don’t want someone who looks fancy in front of the screen that can say it with a lot of different sales lines.

“I want old-school people who can get to our players and give them the mental image of what it’s supposed to look like. I want them to demonstrate on a daily basis, the work ethic of what it’s going to take to do it successfully day in and day out.”