Report: Marc Colombo to Interview for Giants Offensive Line Coach Position

Patricia Traina

With top offensive line coaching prospect Bill Callahan having signed with the Browns to be their offensive line coach, Giants head coach Joe Judge, who per a report was to meet with Dolphins offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo Tuesday, will also interview one-time Cowboys offensive line coach Marc Colombo per an ESPN report.

Colombo is a former NFL offensive tackle who began his playing career with the Bears in 2002 as their first-round draft pick that year.

Injuries, however, marred Colombo's time with the Bears, who released him during the 2005 season. He was released after the 2010 season and finished his career the following year with Miami. Colombo started in 95 of the 111 games in which he played.

Colombo retired in 2012 as a Cowboy and joined the team during the 2014 season as an assistant in the personnel department. He then moved to coaching, initially the assistant offensive line coach from 2016-18 on Jason Garrett's staff before being promoted to the offensive line coach from 2018-19.

In his first season as the assistant offensive line coach, Colombo helped the Cowboys finish with the second-ranked rushing attack at 149.8 yards-per-game and the league's rushing leader (Ezekiel Elliott, 1,631 yards). That offensive line yielded three first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections (center Travis Frederick, guard, and tackle Tyron Smith.

Colombo played his college ball at Boston College. He graduated from the school with a degree in sociology in 2001.

If hired by the Giants, Colombo would be reunited with Garrett, recently hired as the Giants' offensive coordinator.

