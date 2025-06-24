Retired NY Giants QB Phil Simms to Receive Special Honor from Alma Mater
Retired New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms is set to receive a very special honor from Morehead State University, his alma mater, this fall.
The Morehead, Kentucky-based university will rename its football stadium after the Super Bowl XXI MVP this fall during its annual Homecoming weekend. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 18, at 10:30 a.m. ET just outside the stadium.
Simms played his entire college career at Morehead State, finishing with 5,545 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. In 1977, he was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and an All-OVC First Team selection.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
The Giants drafted Simms seventh overall in 1979. He went on to play in 15 seasons with the team, contributing to the franchise’s first two Super Bowl championship seasons (1986 and 1990).
In the 1986 championship season, the Super Bowl XXI MVP set a record for completion percentage in a Super Bowl after completing 22 of 25 passes, including all ten of his pass attempts in the second half of the team’s 39–20 triumph over the Denver Broncos.
Simms, a Giants Ring of Honor inductee, was also a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback in 1985 and 1993 and was voted as the No. 11 (coincidentally his Giants jersey number) all-time greatest Giant on the team’s 100th anniversary team.
Simms, according to the school’s announcement, completed his college degree in University Studies in 2015. He also received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree in recognition of his lifelong contributions to his alma mater.