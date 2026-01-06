Kevin Stefanski Sets His First Interview After Browns Firing
The Browns fired coach Kevin Stefanski Monday after a poor showing in 2025, but it reportedly hasn't taken long for other teams to show interest.
The Giants will interview Stefanski for their vacancy on Wednesday, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Stefanski, 43, has East Coast roots; he was born in Philadelphia and played collegiately for Penn. He's worked for Cleveland for the past six seasons, where he went 45-56 and made the playoffs twice.
Each of those two playoff appearances garnered him AP Coach of the Year honors—2020, when he coaxed an 11-5 season out of the team after Freddie Kitchens' messy tenure, and 2023, when he made the postseason despite a rash of quarterback injuries.
Not since coach Tom Coughlin's 12-year tenure has any New York boss lasted as long as Stefanski did with the Browns. The Giants canned former coach Brian Daboll on Nov. 10 as the team slogged through its eighth 10-loss season in the last nine years.