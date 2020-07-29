GiantsCountry
Roster Update: Engram, Connelly and Coleman Good to Go

Jackson Thompson

As the Giants get ready to gear up for the strength and conditioning part of training camp, they will do so with some very encouraging news regarding three players who suffered season-ending injuries last year.

Tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Ryan Connelly and wide receiver Corey Coleman were all deemed healthy enough to avoid being placed on the Physically Unable (PUP/active) to Perform List. That means that all three should be able to take part in the upcoming conditioning test that will take place a little later on in camp and should be ready to hit the ground running, even if it's in a limited capacity at first.

Engram missed eight games in 2019 with two different injuries, a sprained MCL on his right knee in Week 5 that caused him to miss the Week 6 game against the Patriots, and a mid-foot sprain in Week 9, against the Cowboys which ended his season. He finished the season with career lows in receptions (44)and receiving yards (467).  

Connelly, the team's fifth-round pick in 2019 who showed a lot of promise when he was inserted into the defensive lineup early last year, made three starts for the Giants in the first four games. He went down in Week 4 against Washington after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. He had recorded 20 total tackles, a sack, and two interceptions before his injury. 

Coleman's season ended before it even began when he suffered a torn ACL during the team's first training camp last July. The former No. 1 draft pick had hoped to not only contribute on offense but also on special teams as a kickoff returner.

