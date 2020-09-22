Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a devastating torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Bears, created a little bit of a stir Sunday night when he scrubbed his Instagram account of all but one image, that being of the late Kobe Bryant.

But after the shock wore off a bit, Barkley, whose quest for greatness is never-ending, was back with another and equally stirring post that has drawn over 602,000 likes and 13,000-plus comments, many from an all-star list of celebrities from the sports and entertainment industries.

The photo shows Barkley being helped off the field following his injury and is captioned, "Gonna be a hell of a story..." That quote reflects what head coach Joe Judge told reporters Monday when he confirmed that Barkley was indeed out for the rest of the season.

“I tell you what, I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again, I won’t fall asleep on 26," Judge said. "It’s going to be a hell of a story.”

Barkley will undergo surgery in the coming weeks once the swelling subsides in his knee. Judge obviously couldn't provide any timetable regarding the running back's recovery, noting how everyone is different, but Judge did express optimism regarding Barkley returning better and stronger than ever.

"I would say this: His body is in a phenomenal spot, that it’s going to be able to recover very well with the treatment they will give him. That being said, I don’t know what his body is going to go through; no one does.

"I just know this guy is committed. He is going to work really hard and he is going to do everything he can to get back. We all have full confidence in the medical care he is going to get. We all know this guy’s work ethic is going to carry him on through. We look forward to getting him back on the grass obviously next season. We’re excited to get him back at that point."