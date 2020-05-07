Setting the Stage for the Giants’ Upcoming Competitions on Offense

Head coach Joe Judge, who has insisted from the moment he was introduced as the New York Giants' new on-field general, has emphasized that the team's depth chart is a blank slate that will start to fill in once the players hit the field.

In the interim, the Giants have reshaped their roster with those players matching the coaches' specifications.

The result has been a 90-man roster which, while it will continue to undergo some minor churning between now and the start of training camp, whenever that might be, is expected to yield some significant competition across the board.

In this first part, we look at where the roster currently stands at each unit, where the biggest competitions are brewing, and we take a way-too-early guess at how things might play out assuming there are no significant injuries to upset the landscape.

[Note: (R) denotes a rookie; (I) denotes a player who is returning from injured reserve.]

Quarterbacks

Who they have: Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Alex Tanney, Cooper Rush, Case Cookus (R)

Despite his insistence that every position is up for grabs, it is hard to believe Judge isn't counting on second-year quarterback Daniel Jones to take a huge step forward in Year 2.

The battle to watch at the backup, where it’s still not yet known if Judge has a preference as to how many backups he keeps (he’s said in the past that he doesn’t look at roster numbers, but to a certain degree, that’s not true since you have to diversify who you carry on a roster).

While the Giant might hope that Daniel Jones goes on an Eli Manning-like iron man streak health-wise, the chances of them catching lightning in a bottle again is a longshot, especially with a mobile quarterback under center.

So the winner of the backup quarterback will be a huge key for this team moving forward.

The Giants kept Alex Tanney from last year in a move that gives them a familiar face and voice in a quarterbacks room that has completely been overhauled right down to the coaching staff.

Don’t discount what Colt McCoy brings to the table, which is an intimate knowledge of the division and experience as both a starter and backup. If we’ve learned nothing else about the NFL, having a solid backup with experience is a big deal.

Likewise, don’t discount the addition of Cooper Rush, whom the Giants were awarded off waivers earlier this week.

Rush might not have played much in his three seasons with the Cowboys, but that time didn’t go to waste in that he was able to gain an intimate understanding of what Garrett likes to run.

Projection: Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Cooper Rush

Running Backs

Who they have: Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman, Eli Penny, Jon Hilliman, Javon Leake (R), George Aston (R), Sandro Platzgummer (R)

Judge doesn’t have to say it, as barring an injury, Barkley will be the starting running back.

But the Giants desperately need to find a way to balance his workload better not because he’s unable to handle a large number of snaps and touches, but because overusing a player could lead to the proverbial early drop off in his performance abilities.

In his first two seasons, Barkley has averaged just over 16 carries per game, with last year seeing his average slightly higher (16.6 carries) in 13 games than his rookie season (16.3).

That might not sound like a lot of carries but considering the pounding a running back takes in trying to fight for yardage, it can add up.

This isn’t to suggest Barkley is made of glass, but a viable backup needs to step up to help reduce Barkley's wear and tear.

That work includes pass pro on third downs and certain short-yardage situations.

Thus the competition between Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman, and Jon Hilliman will undoubtedly be one to keep an eye on, with the deciding factors that determine the winners likely to include ball security and special teams.

Eli Penny should be back as the fullback.

Projection: Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman, Eli Penny (FB)

Tight Ends

Who they have: Evan Engram (I), Levine Toilolo, Kaden Smith, Eric Tomlinson, Garrett Dickerson, Kyle Markway (R), Rysen John (R)

If history is any indication, the tight ends figure to play a big part in new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's offense. And if that's indeed the case, they're looking at potentially keeping three on the roster.

While this unit isn't shaping up to be one of the marquee competitions, something to watch during camp is Evan Engram's health.

Had there been spring practices, Engram, who had season-ending surgery on his foot in December, wouldn't have been cleared to participate in drills.

While there is optimism that he will be ready for the start of camp, there could be questions about just how effective he'll be after what's projected to be over eight months of limited football-related activity.

Hopefully, a role change in the offense will help Engram finally flourish and keep him healthy as there's no denying the taken he brings to the mix when he's healthy.

Keep an eye on Kaden Smith, the youngster the Giants acquired off waivers last year from the 49ers. Smith finished third (out of six) rookie tight ends last year with a 75.6% catch rate based on a minimum of 20 receptions.

He could end up playing an even bigger role in the passing game this year.

Projection: Evan Engram, Levine Toilolo, Kaden Smith

Wide Receivers

Who they have: Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Core, Corey Coleman (I), David Sills, Da’Mari Scott, Alex Bachman, Austin Mack (R), Binjamin Victor (R), Derrick Dillon (R)

Initially, it was surprising to see the Giants decline to dip into what draft analysts considered one of the deepest classes at receiver in years.

While on paper, the Giants are set with their first three slots on the depth chart projected to be filled by Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton, the biggest concern involves Shepard, who last year suffered two concussions within four weeks of each other.

Corey Coleman is an interesting candidate to keep an eye on. Coleman seemed poised to secure a roster spot last year as a depth receiver and kickoff returner when he tore his ACL early in training camp and ended up missing the entire season.

As it's been more than a year out from s injury, which is encouraging, but it remains to be seen if he's lost any of his vertical speed.

If he hasn't, and he shows he can grasp the playbook, Coleman would make the idea fourth receiver and a return specialist, something the Giants haven't had since the days of Dwayne Harris.

Cody Core, by virtue of his special teams play, should have a spot on the depth chart. But among the untested players who are most intriguing, David Sills V is the guy.

Sills is a 6-foot-4 receiver out of West Virginia whom the Giant got off waivers last year from the Bills. In three seasons at WVU, the one-time aspirin quarterback caught 132 passes for 2,097 yards, falling just short of cracking 1,000 yards in 2017 (980) and 2018 (986).

Of his 35 touchdown receptions in college, he twice hit double digits (18 in 2017 and 15 in 2018), finishing as the touchdown reception leader in the Big 12 in both those seasons.

The Giants haven't had themselves a big-bodied receiver in a while. If Sills, who went undrafted, can deliver the goods as both a blocker and in the receiving game, the Giants' decision to not spend a draft pick on a receiver in a historically deep class might end being the wise one.

Projection: Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Core, Corey Coleman, David Sills V

Offensive Linemen

Who they have: Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, Spencer Pulley, Kevin Zeitler, Andrew Thomas (R), Cameron Fleming, Matt Peart (R), Nick Gates, Shane Lemieux (R), Eric Smith, Chad Slade, Nate Wozniak, Kyle Murphy (R), Tyler Haycraft (R)

When general manager Dave Gettleman admitted the obvious, that the offensive line was a major point of emphasis, that had to have been music not just to the ears of Giants fans everywhere, but also to the quarterbacks.

How could the news not be welcomed? Since 2016, when the Giants offensive line allowed only 64 quarterback hits, ranking them 29th in the league in most hits allowed, that number--and the Giants' place among the league leaders in quarterback hits allowed--has risen every year since.

From 2017, when they allowed 70 hits (27th most), the Giants jumps into the top half of the league (14th) the following year when they gave up 97 hits.

And if you weren't sure about the offensive line taking a massive step backward last year, the numbers will convince you as they allowed 119 quarterback hits, good for third-most in the league.

So yeah, the offensive line had to be a priority given how that stat was trending in the wrong direction.

Gettleman made good on his word. He drafted not one but two young offensive tackles, Andrew Thomas out of Georgia in the first round and Matthew Peart out of UConn in the third round.

Those two young prospects represent the future of the position--a future which should at the very least start this season, and an infusion of talent that was long overdue.

Although they didn't add a pure center in the draft--and depending on whom you speak with, this year’s crop was average at best--Gettleman got creative by adding the durable and sturdy Shane Lemieux to the class.

Lemieux, who never missed a start or a practice at Oregon where he anchored at left guard, has been training at center, though in all likelihood, his rookie season will be more of a redshirt year in which he'll continue acclimating to the nuances of playing center.

Meanwhile, Spencer Pulley will likely end up penciled in to start and Jon Halapio, currently unsigned as he rehabs from a torn Achilles, still on the Giants radar if he can ultimately pass a physical.

At the end of last year, I had hoped the Giants would be able to find a place in the starting lineup for Nick Gates. Both Gettleman and Judge have mentioned Gates as a possibility at center.

Given how the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the NFL spring football practices (the time of year when position switches are first approached), I'm not so sure it makes sense to have high expectations for Gates or anyone for that matter to master the fundamentals well enough to handle live-action.

With that said, Gates held his own when asked to play at tackle last year, so it certainly makes sense to pencil him in at that position. The unknown factor, though, is where the Giants ultimately decide to play first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas and if they still believe that Nate Solder, their highest-paid offensive lineman 9and player), is one of the best five worthy of being a starter.

A possible scenario is to start Thomas at left tackle. Solder, the veteran, could flip over to the right tackle spot where he'd compete with Gates, free-agent Cam Fleming, and Peart.

In terms of the competition on this unit, barring a major event, forecasting the estimated nine players who will be in the offensive line room doesn't appear to be tricky. But as with every position, it all comes down to what happens on the field, and just when you think you know, you don't.

Projection: Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, Spencer Pulley, Kevin Zeitler, Andrew Thomas, Cameron Fleming, Matt Peart, Nick Gates, Shane Lemieux

