Where Are the Giants in MMQB's Week 2 Power Rankings?

The expectations going into the regular-season opener weren’t exactly sky-high. Still, it was at least hoped that the Giants might compete well enough to stand on the same field as the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

At times they did, at one point holding a 10-9 lead until receiver James Washington beat the Giants weak spot, er, defensive secondary for a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to give them a 16-10 lead at the half they’d never relinquish.

But for the most part, the Giants showed they still have some issues they need to address. They couldn’t get Saquon Barkley and the running game going as the offensive line created very little push, and the blocking by the tight ends was invisible.

Quarterback Daniel Jones played decently, but that 19-play drive that ended in zero points and an interception was what some would say, “typical Giants.”

All that led to the Giants landing at No. 25 on the MMQB’s weekly NFL power rankings, in which the MMQB crew justified as follows:

The Giants were overwhelmed by the Steelers for much of Monday night (Saquon Barkley rushing 15 times for 6 yards gives you some idea), but I thought Daniel Jones showed some promising signs.

It's becoming apparent that as Saquon Barkley goes, so too will the Giants, so getting him uncorked will be a top priority. Barkley was hit 11 times at or behind the line of scrimmage and had to fight for every one of his six yards. I don't have to tell you that this cannot be a weekly occurrence.

But there’s hope for those of you who put stock in these power rankings. The Giants, after a week in which head coach Joe Judge said would incorporate a “heavy teaching week,” will visit a Chicago Bears team that is a little more in the Giants league.

That is, assuming the coaching staff can figure out how to slow down Khalil Mack (and, if he plays, Robert Quinn); keep receivers Anthony Miller and Allen Robinson from feasting on the defensive secondary via rub routes; and get quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to play as he did for the first third of their Week 1 win against the Lions.