Why Giants' Offensive Line Rotation is an Underrated Strategy

With all of the offensive line woes the Giants have dealt with in 2020, their only win of the season came in a game where their offensive line was maybe the shakiest it's been all year.

In Week 6 against the Washington Football Team, rookie left tackle Andrew Thomas was benched for the first quarter after showing up late to a team meeting in the week leading up to the game.

Fellow rookie offensive tackle Matt Peart, who was the Giants' third-round selection this year, started in place of Thomas at the left tackle position in the first quarter. Thomas was inserted in the second quarter, but the two rotated at left tackle throughout the game.

The rotation was enough to keep Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young in check, as Young was held to just three total tackles, no sacks, and no quarterback hits throughout the game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Peart and Thomas split offensive snaps 26-22 as the two combined to allow just four total pressures against Washington's pass rush.

Thomas has since returned to the full-time left tackle spot, but Peart is still getting his opportunities. Over the last two games, Peart has played 30 offensive snaps in the previous two games at right tackle, including 24 last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants have also gotten another rookie offensive lineman involved with the insertion of fifth-rounder Shane Lemieux in at left guard last Monday in place of Will Hernandez.

Yes, the offensive line changes will figure to be an adjustment for the Giants' offense as a whole. But it could also be a challenge for opposing defensive fronts who might get a matchup against a blocker they were not expecting to face, just as Young did in Week 6.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera acknowledged the challenges of preparing to face an offensive line that may lack consistency but is diverse in talent and can be unpredictable for opponents.

"They are a big physical offensive line," Rivera said. "The hard part for the guys that are playing against a rotational group is that they've got to study everybody. They have to know if there are nine offensive linemen up that are eligible to play or eight, then they have to understand who those guys are.

"It's going to be interesting to see how our guys adapt to it but again, you play who lines up but you really play what they do."

The constant shufflings would figure to deter an offensive line from building chemistry and improving. However, the Giants have only improved in previous weeks by getting new blood in their lineup.

The Giants' offense has averaged 123.6 rushing yards per game over the last five weeks, up from the 56.6 yards average it tallied through the first three weeks.

In pass protection, the unit has still struggled to keep the pocket clean for Daniel Jones, as he's been sacked three times in each of the last two games.

The Giants offensive line had possibly its best day of pass protection against Washington in Week 6, giving up just one sack.

They could look for a repeat performance with a fresh lineup of promising rookies starting to build chemistry and players that Washington may or may not be prepared to face.