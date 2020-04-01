Why Jason Garrett's Player-to-Coach Transition Inspires Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy's only win as Washington's starting quarterback came against Jason Garrett's Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

These days, McCoy, the longest-tenured quarterback in the NFC East, and Garrett, as the longest-tenured coach in the NFC East, are seeing their paths cross as members of the Giants. And McCoy, who is projected to serve as a backup to starter Daniel Jones, is intent on becoming the perfect backup by making sure he leaves no stone unturned preparation wise.

"I look at it from the standpoint of what if, what if I wanted to be a coach someday?" McCoy told reporters Wednesday.

"I've played in a lot of different systems. You know, my dad was my high school coach. I've been a water boy since I was three years old. So I've been around the game ... I think it will help me if I want to make a transition someday to be a coach to call plays."

If McCoy does hope to transition from veteran backup to a spot on a potential coaching staff, having Garrett as an offensive coordinator might put him in a favorable position. Under Garrett's regime in Dallas, current Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was given a coaching job after three seasons as a backup.

Garrett's new position in New York might not permit him the authority to hire McCoy as an assistant. But if Garrett's stint coordinating the Giants offense yields him another head coaching opportunity, McCoy, once he decides to call it a career as an active player, could find himself as an assistant on an NFL coaching staff.

"I've had great conversations with Coach Garrett, and some about [going from backup quarterback to coach]," McCoy said. "He's done that, he played for a long time and has been a super successful coach, and I'm excited to learn from him."

For McCoy, having an offensive coordinator that has played the position in the NFL is invaluable for his job and learning the scheme.

"I think that [Garrett's] system is very quarterback friendly," McCoy said."There is value to play in for a coach that has put the played quarterback to play your position because there's, there are little things that pop up., and he sees the field the same way we do."

Although the combination of McCoy and Garrett will play backseat to head coach Joe Judge and starting quarterback Daniel Jones, Garrett and McCoy's experiences are still valuable in terms of serving as a support system for Jones in his second season.

And being the perfect backup is very important to McCoy, who held the role in Washington.

"The way that I approach it is making sure each week that Daniel feels as comfortable as she can going into these games and understanding and feeling good about the game plan and, and our preparation all week long so he can go out and play as best he can," McCoy said.

Spoken like a future coach in waiting.