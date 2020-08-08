Why Leonard Williams Has a Chip on His Shoulder

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams insisted that he doesn't pay attention to the outside chatter that continues to question the team's decision to surrender a third-round and fifth-round draft pick to the Jets in Williams' contract year.

"I don’t let too much outside noise get to me," Williams told reporters via a video conference. "I just try to work hard, keep the blinders on and keep working and doing what I can do."

Despite Williams' focus, there are still those who wonder what value he brings to the Giants defense that not only warranted them surrendering two draft picks--a third-rounder this year and a fifth-rounder next year--but applying the franchise tag on him after he only recorded a half-sack in eight games with the team.

The trade itself isn't Williams' fault, but it could be argued that it takes two sides to get a contract done the lack of getting anew contract done and that the Giants couldn't close the deal with Williams now means they have to carry him on their 2020 cap for a whopping $16.1 million hit.

"It's always in a player's interest to get a long-term deal," Williams said. "I knew the situation I was coming off of last year and I actually think it's a good opportunity for myself."

While many people will scoff at Williams' sack total--17.5 sacks in five seasons--Williams still managed to do some good things for the Giants that likely prompted Gettleman to attempt to retain the 26-year-old's services.

In eight games with the Giants, Wiliams finished third on the defense with 31 total pressures. He also ranked 13th in pressure rate at 11.3 percent (out of 87 defensive linemen) and tied for the lead in quarterback hits (19) with Calais Campbell.

Williams proved to be essential to a run defense that improved throughout the season as well. After Williams was acquired in Week 8, the Giants defensive line combined for 82 run defense stops of zero or negative yards.

But to some, Williams, whose biggest vice to his game has been finishing off plays, simply hasn't done enough to warrant all the resources--draft picks and money--thrown his way.

According to Pro Football Focus, no player had a more significant difference between their pressure rate and sack rate rank than Williams, the Giants franchise player who many are waiting to develop into a premier pass rusher.

But both Gettleman and, more recently, head coach Joe Judge have insisted that while sacks are nice, it's all about pressure.

"I think pressure is the number one thing you have to think about in terms of applying pressure on your opponent, forcing the quarterback into a bad situation," Judge said earlier this week.

"Would you love to get a sack every time? Absolutely. The ultimate thing is making the quarterback operate faster than they want to and making decisions quicker than they absolutely want to."

Williams said he feels no more pressure than what he puts on himself and admits that he's carrying a pretty big chip on his shoulder.

"I think the coaches know and my teammates know what I bring to the table or I wouldn’t be here," Williams said. "I definitely still feel like I’m playing with a chip on my shoulder at the same time."

Williams has proven he can make a Pro-Bowl caliber impact on defense, as seen by his 2016 Pro-Bowl nod. But it will take the physical and mental endurance to adapt to his fourth play-book in three years while drowning out the criticisms for his trade and signing.

"For me, I definitely understand it’s a process. I got traded midseason, I had to learn a whole new team, a whole new system halfway through the season last year," he said.

"Now I’m learning a whole new team and a whole new system. Every year is a new team, and now it’s a new system again."

Get the latest Giants news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of Giants Country page. Or sign up to receive our free daily newsletter.