During the first three years of his tenure as the New York Giants general manager, Joe Schoen has often been criticized for his shaky record drafting top prospects who successfully translate into long-term foundational pieces for the franchise.

Even on the heels of another miserable 4-13 season that saw his Buffalo counterpart, former head coach Brian Daboll, relieved of his duties to officially break up their pact that started back in 2022, the thought of Schoen being retained by team ownership did not sit well with a vast majority of the fanbase.

Say what you want, it's hard for any general manager in the NFL to justify his place in an esteemed organization when he has borne responsibility for so many whiffs in the two most important signing months in the football calendar.

This past fall, however, the Giants executive might have finally hit the bullseye with his selections in the 2025 rookie class, which NFL.com just recognized as one of the best in the league in its annual grades of the 32 classes .

In the analysis, editor Gennaro Filice handed New York's bunch an A- grade, ranking them as the fifth-best unit in the league for one of the rare victories to Schoen's contested resume.

New York Giants first round draft picks, Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart | Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

"Three of the Giants’ first four picks were essentially starting by the end of September," Felice pointed out.

"And all three of those players are fun. But they’re also scary," he added.

Felice's remarks were clearly two-fold about the key faces of the Giants' recent core, and while a lot can be said about the positive half, they seem to mirror the lingering concerns that each will carry into their sophomore seasons in 2026.

Jaxson Dart was clearly the biggest positive from a lost season. He ascended into the starting job earlier than the Giants' leadership wanted and became the head of the snake in all that the Giants managed to accomplish on the field this season.

The Giants took their risk by moving back up into the first round to get the Ole Miss product after the chance of getting the sole premier prospect in Cam Ward was off the board.

Still, it paid off, with Dart throwing for 2,272 passing yards and posting the best 24 total touchdowns among rookies, thanks to his dual-threat abilities that lifted the Giants into a top-20 offense.

On the same token, his first year created angst that he might not be long for this league if he doesn't learn how to protect himself in balancing when to take on hits downfield.

It will be difficult for the Giants to tame his desire to be a threat with his mobility, but it leaves a huge priority: bolstering his offensive line, which could lose a few pieces during the offseason.

Felice also spoke about Abdul Carter and Cam Skattebo, who both revealed their own negatives. For Carter, it was his run-in with disciplinary penalties that saw him miss some defensive possessions in two games and sparked questions about his level of maturity that will need to grow this summer.

Skattebo was quickly becoming a fan favorite for his unique personality and "bell-cow" style playmaking as both a running back and a pass catcher, which made him one of the highest-graded rookies at his primary position.

Once he suffered his gruesome ankle injury in Week 8, the sudden luster he was building with Dart missed its co-creator in the rushing attack.

As much as each first-year star offered hope for the future, which will now be guided by John Harbaugh as head coach, the full story of Schoen's positive results in amassing the 2025 draft class may have to be told in the potential impact that they will have on winning more games next season.

Still, it has to be a huge relief on his shoulders that he finally achieved some personal success in the eyes of some in the football public who had been calling for his exit amid the heavy losses.

He knows the expectations will get ratcheted up once again with Harbaugh entering the equation, the Super Bowl-winning coach seeking the right prospects that will contribute immediately and become future leaders of the culture he's trying to build in East Rutherford.

With his latest choices being largely a reason for applause, perhaps we will see his draft chops improve and repeat themselves this April as the Giants search for young talent to help round out a handful of needs on their roster.