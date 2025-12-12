How Giants OLB Abdul Carter is Working Toward a Strong Finish to His Rookie Season

New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter has made both a commitment and an effort to transform himself into the consummate professional, something that is highly important to him after having twice drawn the wrath of interim head coach Mike Kafka for having missed a scheduled and mandatory team function in two of the last three weeks.

“I think it's getting there for sure,” said defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen, who was also Carter’s position coach for most of the season.

“Abdul, I think you would like to have those moments back and wish they hadn't happened. But the thing I'll say is he's a young player learning the process of the NFL. And he's in the middle, back half of his rookie season. So, he is still learning.”

Bullen revealed that Carter has been “doing more” not only to become a pro but also to take his game to a level his talents suggest he can reach.

“He's watching more film. He's coming in earlier and staying later. So the response is what I focus on,” Bullen said, adding that Carter is also taking extra time in the classroom and on the practice field to ensure that no detail is left unattended.

“Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody needs to learn the NFL process, which he's learning right now. But his response to those moments has been awesome.”

Carter, who was mentioned in the preseason discussion for “Defensive Rookie of the Year” honors, has had a disappointing first season.

Benchings aside, he only has 1.5 sacks, which is a far cry from what his talent suggests he’s capable of producing. Still, his 13 quarterback hits currently rank second on the team, behind fellow outside linebacker Brian Burns’s 22.

Bullen said he’s continued to work with Carter in helping him to better navigate through the pitfalls that young players sometimes encounter in their rookie campaigns.

“The biggest example or the biggest teacher a lot of times is the film, showing examples,” Bullen said.

“So, showing what the technique looks like in games and/or showing how, if a player has success based on a piece of preparation they picked up during the week.

“So, whatever it is, I think just using examples to show him as opposed to tell him. I mean, of course, as coaches, we think we have all the answers, and we're telling them stuff all the time, right? But experience is the greatest teacher.”

