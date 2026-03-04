Ranking the Giants’ Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

For the time being, draft talk is going to temporarily shift to the back burner now that the combine is done and free agency is soon upon us.

Obviously, this is because free agency is looming, with the start of the “legal tampering” window set to kick off a week from today at noon and running through 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at which point any deals agreed to should become official.

The New York Giants don’t have a ton of cap space, even with a projected $29 million in savings expected following the anticipated cuts of linebacker Bobby Okereke ( already released ), offensive lineman James Hudson III, kicker Graham Gano, and running back Devin Singletary.

That would make the prospect of the team being super aggressive in free agency, particularly on big-ticket acquisitions, slim.

But there are some pending unrestricted free agents whose skill sets could appeal to the Giants–if the price is right, ranked from most likely to least likely (but still a possibility).

FB Patrick Ricard, Ravens

A staple of head coach John Harbaugh’s Ravens teams has been a power running game, something that is expected to continue in New York, especially considering that the team added Greg Roman as a senior offensive consultant.

While there is talk of the Giants adding another running back to a room that’s headlined by Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Cam Skattebo, a name that continues to surface as a possibility to follow Harbaugh up from Baltimore is fullback, Patrick Ricard.

Ricard has consistently posted high PFF grades in run blocking since his first season in the NFL (2017).

Although he’ll be 32 by the time the new season starts, Ricard, who has also been deployed frequently as a receiver out of the backfield, might make for a good piece on the offense to not only help the shift to a power run game but also to help instill the type of culture Harbaugh is seeking in the locker room.

G Wyatt Teller, Browns

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Teller has already bid farewell to Cleveland after having spent seven of his eight seasons there. The potential connection to the Giants is obviously offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren, who was Teller’s position coach in Cleveland.

Teller, whose resume includes two second-team All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowl berths, had a rocky final season in Cleveland.

He was reportedly a “coach’s decision” benching late last year, the reason of which was reportedly a combination of a calf injury that landed Teller on IR and a drop off in his play, but it’s unknown if that decision was pushed by Bloomgren or by then-head coach Kevin Stefanski.

That ending could be enough for Teller to want no part of a reunion with Bloomgren, but with fresh starts about to be handed out like Halloween candy, maybe any wounded egos will have had enough time to heal.

Teller should be an upgrade at right guard, where Greg Van Roten, the starter for the last two seasons, is a pending UFA.

TE Charlie Kolar, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

A lot of people seem to think the Giants will make a pitch to land Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, but Likely’s teammate, Charlie Kolar, might be a less expensive, if not compatible option, assuming the Giants move on from Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz.

Spotrac projects Kolar, 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds, to have a $1.7 million market value based on a one-year deal, which isn’t bad if, as is believed, the Giants still want to have Theo Johnson as their high-volume receiver.

Kolar has the size and girth to handle defensive ends and could be a big help to the Giants if they, as anticipated, move to a more power-run game.

Kolar, according to Pro Football Focus, is a more consistent blocke r than Daniel Bellinger, a pending free agent for the Giants whose return to East Rutherford remains uncertain.

CB Jaylen Watson, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Giants reportedly tried to trade for Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, but lost out on the deal to the Los Angeles Rams.

This move tells us that they are definitely looking to upgrade at cornerback, so now the question is, will they turn their attention to free agency to fill the need?

If so, McDuffie’s former teammate, Jaylen Watson, might make for an affordable option who also has upside.

Watson is a physical player who has been strong in run defense, having topped out this past season with a career-best 83.5 grade from Pro Football Focus after posting a career-high 19 stops .

As for his coverage abilities, Watson has allowed no more than 59.3% of pass targets against him to be completed over the last three seasons. He also has some blitzing ability, having generated a career-best five pressures last season.

Watson will be 28 by the time the season starts, but he doesn’t have a great deal of tread on his tires.

OT Braden Smith, Colts

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants should do everything in their power to bring back Jermaine Eluemunor for a return engagement in locking down the right side.

But if Eluemunor moves on, a compatible option, assuming the Giants don’t feel that second-year man Marcus Mbow is ready for a full-time role, would be Colts right tackle, Braden Smith.

Smith’s market value is estimated to be $13.5 million per year . That’s more than what Spotrac projects for Eluemunor , though, to be fair, the projection for Eluemunor seems ridiculously low.

Smith turns 30 on March 25. In eight seasons, he’s allowed 225 pressures , but he hasn’t played a full season since 2022, and has only done so in three of his eight NFL seasons.

Smith would be a candidate for a per-game-played roster bonus in his contract, but as a short-term option if the team can’t re-sign Eluemunor, he might be worth the gamble.

C Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Talks of Linderbaum to the Giants don’t seem to want to go away, and with good reason. Linderbaum is clearly the best free-agent center on the market and would be an instant upgrade to a Giants offensive line looking to add athleticism and power to help pave the way in the run game while also ensuring that starting quarterback Jaxson Dart is kept upright.

The challenge, though, for the Giants in pursuing Linderbaum is going to be cost. The Ravens’ center is expected to land a market-setting deal for his services, passing Creed Humphry of the Chiefs as the highest-paid center.

The Giants aren’t exactly overflowing in cap space, even with additional moves still expected, so while they’ll undoubtedly reach out and hope that Linderbaum has enough of a soft spot for Harbaugh from their time in Baltimore, Linderbaum seems to be the longest of long shots for the Giants to land.