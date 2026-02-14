Two Perfect Offseason Fits for the New York Giants Defense

The New York Giants will have a new defensive identity under head coach John Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who comes from the Tennessee Titans.

In 2025, the Giants fielded one of the worst defenses in the NFL, especially against the run, and failed on nearly every level of coaching, technique, discipline, and effort.

Now in 2026, there’s plenty of room for improvement along the back seven, and the Giants can use both free agency and the NFL Draft to add to their roster.

Free Agency Option: LB Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts to a fumble recovery next to cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants have a decision to make this offseason regarding veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke, who they could release to clear $9M in cap space .

Okereke had a really strong first year with the Giants in 2023, then took a dip in 2024 due to an injury, and nosedived in 2025.

Devin Lloyd, on the other hand, is coming off the best season of his career as he prepares to enter free agency.

Spotrac projects Lloyd to sign a three-year contract worth $60.4M total, $20.14M annually .

That would make Lloyd the second-highest-paid linebacker in the NFL behind only Fred Warner, but that would only last for about a year before players like Jack Campbell, Dee Winters, and Daiyan Henley are all up for extensions - at least Campbell will pass Lloyd up if he stays healthy.

Lloyd will still be just 27 years old when the 2026 season starts and has consistently improved throughout his career, being one of the few true off-ball linebackers who can come down to the edge in situational situations.

Coverage-wise, Lloyd is capable of doing anything that a defensive coordinator could ask of a linebacker.

Lloyd had 12 missed tackles in 2025 , and many fans may hang onto that number, but context is important.

In week 6, Lloyd strained his calf, which caused him to miss two games in weeks 7 and 9, with a week 8 bye.

Five of Lloyd’s missed tackles, 41.7%, came in the first two games back from that injury. Outside of those games, he was a very reliable tackler who rarely missed any throughout the season and postseason.

The $20.14M average is a very high number for a linebacker. Still, we’re approaching a time where linebacker and safety value is increasing, and it’s always better to be early than late to that shift.

Teams are running more 12- and 13-personnel to force defenses to decide whether to go light or heavy to match.

The way to counteract that is by having safeties and linebackers who can defend the run and pass, so there’s no decision to be made; have players who can do both and use them.

Draft Option: Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This unintentionally became an anti-positional-value piece, but it’s still adding perfect fits.

Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is the best safety prospect I’ve ever scouted in the near-decade I’ve been covering the draft, and if he’s available with the fifth overall pick, the Giants should sprint the card in.

Downs is as versatile as they come, and, as mentioned earlier, having safeties and linebackers who can cover and defend the run is the best way to attack modern offenses.

The Giants could use Downs in addition to Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin, or to challenge Nubin for playing time.

Downs could also challenge Dru Phillips for playing time as the Giants' nickel back.

Realistically, a Downs usage plan would include using him all over the secondary , depending on what the opposing offense is looking to do - and the fact that it’s even a conversation is further reason to draft him.

Throughout his college career at both Alabama and Ohio State, Downs played under a new defensive play-caller each season and never had a drop-off.

Under Saban, Downs played in a match-heavy defense that lived in two-high looks, then went to Ohio State under Jim Knowles, then to Matt Patricia, who played more single-high.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage