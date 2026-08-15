Jaxson Dart Gives Giants a Familiar Scare in Preseason Opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s 2026 preseason debut started rocky, but ended on a happy note.

Dart ran with the starting offense on two series, the first one lasting just six plays and gaining five yards, the lowlight being the second-year quarterback absorbing a sack on 3rd-and-10 from Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner for a 7-yard loss.

Dart, in trying to avoid the pressure, failed to throw the ball away and instead lost the yardage. The Giants' drive stalled and they punted the ball away.

Then on the offense’s second possession, Dart was moving the offense when he took a crushing hit from safety Jay Ward for an 8-yard loss. The hit left Dart slow to get up, but when he did, he headed right to the blue medical tent for an evaluation.

Dart, who made five trips to the blue medical tent last year, is clearly someone the spotters watch every time he takes a hard hit. That he got up slowly after the sack by Ward was enough to initiate the check for a head injury.

Fortunately for Dart and the Giants, he was cleared to return, and on 2nd-and-15 at the top of the second quarter, Dart, working out of the shotgun, connected with Malachi Fields for a 15-yard touchdown strike to give the Giants a 7-3 lead.

Dart, who has been working more under center, worked from the shotgun on four of his 11 snaps, with with three of his four shotgun snaps going for completions. The touchdown pass was an improvised play that Dart made look easy.

Dart also didn’t have a rushing attempt, designed or otherwise, in his brief appearance.

He was relieved by backup Jameis Winston once his turn was done.

The Giants lead the Minnesota Vikings 10-3 at the half of their preseason opener,, New York getting aq 46-yard field goal by Ben Sauls as time expired in the first half .

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