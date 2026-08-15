Jaxson Dart Gives Giants a Familiar Scare in Preseason Opener
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s 2026 preseason debut started rocky, but ended on a happy note.
Dart ran with the starting offense on two series, the first one lasting just six plays and gaining five yards, the lowlight being the second-year quarterback absorbing a sack on 3rd-and-10 from Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner for a 7-yard loss.
Dart, in trying to avoid the pressure, failed to throw the ball away and instead lost the yardage. The Giants' drive stalled and they punted the ball away.
Then on the offense’s second possession, Dart was moving the offense when he took a crushing hit from safety Jay Ward for an 8-yard loss. The hit left Dart slow to get up, but when he did, he headed right to the blue medical tent for an evaluation.
Dart, who made five trips to the blue medical tent last year, is clearly someone the spotters watch every time he takes a hard hit. That he got up slowly after the sack by Ward was enough to initiate the check for a head injury.
Fortunately for Dart and the Giants, he was cleared to return, and on 2nd-and-15 at the top of the second quarter, Dart, working out of the shotgun, connected with Malachi Fields for a 15-yard touchdown strike to give the Giants a 7-3 lead.
Dart, who has been working more under center, worked from the shotgun on four of his 11 snaps, with with three of his four shotgun snaps going for completions. The touchdown pass was an improvised play that Dart made look easy.
Dart also didn’t have a rushing attempt, designed or otherwise, in his brief appearance.
He was relieved by backup Jameis Winston once his turn was done.
The Giants lead the Minnesota Vikings 10-3 at the half of their preseason opener,, New York getting aq 46-yard field goal by Ben Sauls as time expired in the first half .
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina