Every Expert’s Predicted Giants First-Round Draft Pick

The 2026 NFL combine is in the books, so expect the mock drafts to really crank up over the next several weeks, even as the NFL prepares for the start of free agency next week.

As for the New York Giants , the opinions of the draft experts regarding where Big Blue goes with the fifth overall pick in April’s draft have been all over the place.

Free agency could very well help to clarify the picture as moves New York makes–or doesn’t make–will lend some insight into how new head coach John Harbaugh views the field

With that in mind, let's take a look at how some of the top draft experts are projecting the Giants' first-round pick to be utilized, with our choice for the team’s first round pick included:

Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN | OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Kiper has taken new Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s statement about wanting to shore up the trenches seriously, and understandably so.

Without a solid offensive line in front of him, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart could have the top-notch skill position players at his disposal, and it won’t matter if he’s constantly running for his life or is on his back.

Fano, who converted from left to right tackle over his college career, allowed just four sacks over his career and could make for a nice replacement for pending free agent Jermaine Eluemunor if the Giants can’t reach an agreement with the veteran and if they believe that Marcus Mbow, lat year’s fifth-round pick who stepped up when called upon, isn’t ready for full-time duty.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com | WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Jeremiah apparently feels the Giants' offensive line is either in better shape, regardless of what happens, or that Mbow might be ready for full-time duty, because he’s opted for Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate in his latest mock draft.

The Giants are thought to need another big-play receiver to complement Malik Nabers, and certainly, a case could be made to add another rookie wideout to the mix.

While Nabers is expected to recover from his season-ending knee injury, general manager Joe Schoen remains cautiously optimistic, emphasizing unpredictability as the season approaches.

Regardless, the Giants' receiver room is still thin. Jalin Hyatt has not worked out for the team, though it’s unknown if he’s going to get a second chance to step up under Harbaugh.

Darius Slayton is coming off a rocky season, which was punctuated by drops, and while he’s expected back, he’s probably not in the long-term plans beyond this year.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Downs is clearly among the cream of the crop at any position, but the question for the Giants is, will they put a premium on the safety spot when they already have Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland?

Granted, Nubin regressed last year, but is that because of the change in his position coach, the scheme, or something else?

While Downs would strengthen any defense, using pick No. 5 on him may be a luxury given the team’s more urgent needs.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com | CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Harbaugh likes versatile and physical scheme cornerbacks, and Delane would fit both bills.

Delane is widely regarded as the top cornerback in this year’s deep cornerbacks class, and with that position usually at a premium, there could be an early run on the top prospects at the top of the draft.

Pairing Delane with Paulson Adebo would give the Giants a solid duo on the outside, and where Delane could trump pending unrestricted free agent Cor’Dale Flott is in run support, where top physicality and durability are requisites in this new defense.

Nate Davis, USA Today | LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Styles really boosted his draft stock at the combine, showing off his freakish traits during the drills.

Harbaugh’s past Ravens teams have always had a strong man in the middle, so it would not be a shocking development if the Giants pluck Styles off the board if he’s there at No. 5.

That could especially be true if, as expected, the Giants move on from ILB Bobby Okereke in a cap-savings move.

The team could still bring back Micah McFadden on a low-cost deal, but the depth behind Okereke and McFadden, as we saw last year, left much to be desired.

Patricia Traina, NY Giants On SI | LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Ahead of the start of free agency, I remain firmly convinced that the Giants’ draft is going to be heavily rooted in the defensive side of the ball.

And a big reason why I like Sonny Styles for the Giants, assuming he makes it down to No. 5 (which, to be frank, after the combine performance he put on, I’d be surprised if that happened), is two-fold.

One, Styles, over his career, has been a sure tackler, having missed 28 tackles in 2,172 defensive snaps. Two, he’s more than adequate in coverage, having allowed two touchdowns over his four seasons while also snatching one interception and breaking up six passes.

But the biggest thing with Styles is his versatility. Being a former safety, he can line up as the deep safety or in the slot, the latter position giving the Giants a bigger nickel back to counter teams who might opt to put a bigger, more physical receiver or a tight end in the slot.

Again, I don’t know if Styles makes it down to the Giants at No. 5, but if he does, it wouldn't surprise me if he ends up as the pick.