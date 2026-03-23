Mock Draft Shocker: Why Going Offense at No. 5 Doesn't Make Sense for Giants

When it comes to mock drafts, one had better have conviction in their picks if they’re to make a case.

But in his latest Round 1 mock draft sent to subscribers, draft analyst Todd McShay makes a somewhat unconvincing selection for the New York Giants, one that McShay himself doesn’t even sound sure of.

Key Takeaways: Jeremiyah Love would be a luxury pick

Todd McShay mocks Jeremiyah Love to Giants at No. 5, but shows uncertainty.

New York’s bigger needs remain on defense, making the running back pick questionable.

Love’s versatility fits the offense, but value at No. 5 is debatable.

McShay’s pick for the Giants at No. 5 is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, of whom he writes, “I’m not fully convinced this is the pick. Pairing Sonny Styles with recently signed LB Tremaine Edmunds could be tempting for the Giants, and I like Caleb Downs here as well.

“But league intel suggests the Giants are one of the most likely teams to take Love in the top 10 (along with the Commanders and Chiefs, or possibly a team like the Rams in a trade up).”

For what it’s worth, “league intel” this time of year is more like a game of deception, with teams looking to drum up business during draft weekend to create trade opportunities or to cause panic when it comes to certain picks.

And he offers some good reasoning for what Love would bring to the Giants’ offense if he were to join the team, praising him as a legitimate weapon, particularly in both the rushing and passing games.

“This would signal a clear offensive vision: build around the run game and play-action, similar to how Baltimore developed around Lamar Jackson,” McShay wrote.

“Pairing Love with Cam Skattebo (pre-injury form) and Tyrone Tracy Jr. gives the Giants a deep, versatile backfield capable of carrying the offense and maximizing (quarterback Jaxson) Dart’s strengths.”

Need or Luxury?

While McShay is certainly as plugged into the league draft scene as anyone, it’s still hard to fathom the Giants taking a running back that high in the draft when there remain more pressing needs on the defensive side of the ball.

In his mock, McShay had Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles going to the Commanders at No. 7, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane to the Chiefs at No. 9, and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs to the Bengals at No. 10.

All three of those players would be better options for the Giants defense, which has undergone somewhat of a rebuild since head coach John Harbaugh hired defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

The Giants' cornerback position in particular is of concern. Although the team signed former Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome II to step in for the departed Cor’Dale Flott, how nice would it be to have a longer-term option who projects as a CB1 back there in Delane?

Or how nice would it be to have Styles joining Tremaine Edmunds in the middle of the defense, which has long been a problem for the Giants as well?

As for the offense, the Giants added power to the mix in fullback Patrick Ricard, who should blow open more holes at the point of attack and at the second level for the running game to excel.

While it’s true that Love can be a weapon, drafting a running back that high is probably a move that a team looking to add a finishing touch or two to the roster would be better off making than a team like the Giants, which is trying to bind together the young core it has with what’s been missing.