John Harbaugh aims to bring toughness back to the New York Giants , and although it can take many forms, two components of that essential quality are physicality and power. This squad got bigger and stronger at the 2026 NFL Draft.

While there is still much work to be done at defensive tackle, the Giants’ roster is starting to match the personality and style of its new head coach. This looks very much like a Harbaugh team. Now, the hope is that it plays like one on the field.

New York boasted an intriguing core consisting of Brian Burns, Andrew Thomas, Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and Abdul Carter before Harbaugh even arrived, but the incoming rookie class could give fans valuable insight into the Super Bowl XLVII champion’s long-term vision for the franchise.

The Giants selected linebacker/edge rusher Arvell Reese and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa with the No. 5 and No. 10 picks, respectively. They addressed their cornerback need in the second round, traded into the third to snag a true X receiver, and added depth with a trio of sixth-rounders.

The first NFL Draft in the Harbaugh era was definitely eventful, but will it position the team for a true turnaround? Let’s dive a little deeper.

Favorite draft pick: CB Colton Hood

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) at the Vol Walk before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa are justifiably commanding the largest share of the spotlight after serving crucial roles on two prominent programs like Ohio State and Miami. Their productivity at the NFL level will define the success of this Giants' draft class.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields is also garnering a fair amount of attention because New York sent three draft picks to the Cleveland Browns, including a 2027 fourth-rounder, in order to acquire him at No. 74.

But the Giants deserve a bouquet of flowers for the Colton Hood selection. They grabbed the aggressive Tennessee corner early in the second (No. 37), which was later than most analysts anticipated. New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson now has a player he can confidently unleash in press man coverage.

New York's defense was frustratingly conservative under Shane Bowen, but fans expect a far more dynamic unit going forward. Hood's arrival only bolsters that notion.

The former Volunteers talent, who also played a season each at Auburn and Colorado, recorded a pick-six, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, a 70.8 passer rating allowed and five pass breakups in 12 games last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Hood played against quality receivers in college and has the athleticism to operate in Wilson's multifaceted system.

Furthermore, he brings the relentless physicality that Harbaugh loves. This pick fills a hole in the secondary, and it fits the culture the Giants are trying to build.

Biggest question mark coming out of Giants' draft: Will everybody eat?

Apr 24, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants draft pick Arvell Reese addresses the media during the introductory press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Many fans were pleasantly surprised to see Arvell Reese fall to Big Blue, and so was the team itself. John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen had the LB as the top non-quarterback on their board. The force at which the All-American tackles opponents is eye-catching, but how will New York maximize his abilities?

The Giants plan to use Reese as a hybrid, but he will likely function primarily as an off-ball linebacker for the time being. PFF gave the former Ohio State star an outstanding 87.1 grade on run defense, but he is arguably most valued for his pass-rushing prowess. This is where it gets tricky.

Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux will all spend time on the edge next season. Thibodeaux should not be an issue in the long run, considering he is in the final year of his contract and could exit the squad via trade or free agency. Though, even if the former No. 5 pick leaves, there could still be a logjam.

An abundance of impactful pass-rushers is a first-world problem, but the Giants still need to make sure everyone can feast. They failed to do so under ex-DC Shane Bowen. While Harbaugh and his staff obviously inspire more optimism, there is no guarantee they can solve this puzzle.

Burns and Carter are clearly best-suited on the outside, and the same logic could potentially apply to Reese. Assembling talent is crucial, but it is even more important to slot all of that talent in the right places.

Harbaugh has earned the benefit of the doubt given what he has achieved in his career, and if his instincts are correct, the Giants will have one of the most versatile and imposing defenses in the NFL.

It is something for fans to keep in the back of their heads, however.

Potential Undrafted Gem: RB Damon Bankston

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Damon Bankston (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New York has reeled in an intriguing haul on the undrafted market, so there are a couple of ways we can go for this one.

CB Thaddeus Dixon is approximately 6-foot-1 and has spent the last two years learning defense from members of the Belichick family.

Kuztown tackle Ryan Schernecke was a monster in Division II and possesses tantalizing size at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds.

Kicker Dominic Zvada was a perfect 7-of-7 on 50-plus-yard field-goal attempts in 2024 before regressing last season.

But the unheralded rookie who could contribute in the most ways might just be running back Damon Bankston. The 5-foot-10, 186-pounder helped New Mexico enjoy its best season in nearly a decade after transferring from Weber State.

Bankston registered 114 carries for 635 yards and five touchdowns, but he did more than just inflict damage on the ground. The Lobos' Swiss-army knife also posted 31 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns and scored two kick return TDs last year.

The Giants' Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy-led running back room could use an explosive rusher, but Bankston should at least be able to add a burst to the special teams unit. It will be interesting to track his progress.

The next few months will be pivotal... but also fun.

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