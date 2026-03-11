New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Brenen Thompson, WR

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 164 lbs

Arm length: 29 ⅜”

Hand size: 9”

Class: Senior

School: Mississippi State

40-yard-dash: 4.26s

10-yard-solit: 1.54s

STATS

A former four-star recruit out of Spearman High School in Spearman, Texas, where he was the 21st Texan and the 20th wide receiver during the 2022 recruiting class.

Thompson transferred twice in college; he started at Texas, but transferred to Oklahoma after just one season. He spent two seasons in Oklahoma before finishing his career at Mississippi State.

Thompson earned a Second-Team All-SEC honor in 2025, his lone season at Mississippi State. Thompson’s 40-yard dash lit up the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which wasn’t too surprising judging by his tape. He also participated in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl.

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) looks to the sky before a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strengths

Elite deep speed – came close to beating Combine record

Vertical SHOCK speed – breakaway threat

Elite foot-speed at the LOS – feather light!

Excellent footwork as a route runner

Exceptional vertical route ability

Threatening vertical stem – gets DBs on their heels

Smooth mover with a difference making feel

Great overall athletic ability – can sink and pivot well

Has three gears and varies his speed well

Good ability to change direction in his second gear (has three gears)

Give him space and he’s gone – 7 of his 10 touchdowns were 40+ yards

Flashes hands when catching in front of him

Has the acrobat catch trait – will dive and secure passes

Very good ability to adjust to football on vertical plane

Concentration + body control on vertical plane is great

End around threat

Returned his lone punt in 2025 for 44 yards

Weaknesses

Frame is small with surprisingly limited catch radius

Small wide receiver in general

Moves too fast to transition in his third gear

Limited contested catch player – will not command a catch point

Can round the top of his routes out too much

More effective on vertical plane

Eliminated by jams

Mostly a slot receiver

Summary

Brenen Thompson is a dangerous deep threat with exceptional footwork and route running ability, especially on the vertical plane. Thompson tracks the football well and makes acrobatic deep ball catches, while possessing angle and game breaking speed. There’s a role for Thompson in the NFL, but the size and strength concerns do hinder his upside.

GRADE: 6.0D

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.