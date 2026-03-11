New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
Brenen Thompson, WR
- Height: 5’9”
- Weight: 164 lbs
- Arm length: 29 ⅜”
- Hand size: 9”
- Class: Senior
- School: Mississippi State
- 40-yard-dash: 4.26s
- 10-yard-solit: 1.54s
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Spearman High School in Spearman, Texas, where he was the 21st Texan and the 20th wide receiver during the 2022 recruiting class.
Thompson transferred twice in college; he started at Texas, but transferred to Oklahoma after just one season. He spent two seasons in Oklahoma before finishing his career at Mississippi State.
Thompson earned a Second-Team All-SEC honor in 2025, his lone season at Mississippi State. Thompson’s 40-yard dash lit up the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which wasn’t too surprising judging by his tape. He also participated in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Elite deep speed – came close to beating Combine record
- Vertical SHOCK speed – breakaway threat
- Elite foot-speed at the LOS – feather light!
- Excellent footwork as a route runner
- Exceptional vertical route ability
- Threatening vertical stem – gets DBs on their heels
- Smooth mover with a difference making feel
- Great overall athletic ability – can sink and pivot well
- Has three gears and varies his speed well
- Good ability to change direction in his second gear (has three gears)
- Give him space and he’s gone – 7 of his 10 touchdowns were 40+ yards
- Flashes hands when catching in front of him
- Has the acrobat catch trait – will dive and secure passes
- Very good ability to adjust to football on vertical plane
- Concentration + body control on vertical plane is great
- End around threat
- Returned his lone punt in 2025 for 44 yards
Weaknesses
- Frame is small with surprisingly limited catch radius
- Small wide receiver in general
- Moves too fast to transition in his third gear
- Limited contested catch player – will not command a catch point
- Can round the top of his routes out too much
- More effective on vertical plane
- Eliminated by jams
- Mostly a slot receiver
Summary
Brenen Thompson is a dangerous deep threat with exceptional footwork and route running ability, especially on the vertical plane. Thompson tracks the football well and makes acrobatic deep ball catches, while possessing angle and game breaking speed. There’s a role for Thompson in the NFL, but the size and strength concerns do hinder his upside.
GRADE: 6.0D
