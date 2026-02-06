Top 5 Draft Options for the NY Giants at Offensive Tackle

The New York Giants had their best offensive line in years during 2025 . However, with a coaching staff change and potential roster turnover, the Giants' offensive line is likely to undergo some changes, both on the starting unit and among the depth.

Starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has been one of the best offensive linemen on the team, but with Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo headed to the Tennessee Titans, he could join them.

Even if he doesn’t follow Daboll and Bricillo, he’s still an impending free agent at risk of leaving.

Joshua Ezeudu, Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottmann, Greg Van Roten, and Evan Neal are all pending free agents. Not all of them will be back — we figure maybe two at most will be retained.

Finding interior depth shouldn't be as challenging as finding tackle depth. We're not expecting the Giants to hang on to James Hudson III.

While rookie Marcus Mbow was promising during the 2025 season, it would be unwise to bank on having just Mbow and Andrew Thomas as the unquestioned starting tackles in 2026.

Thomas has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL when he’s healthy, but hasn’t played an entire season since his rookie year in 2020, when the NFL season was still 16 games.

So, who are some of the names to keep an eye on in the upcoming draft?

OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 1,034 snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 15 pressures allowed

For three years, Francis Mauigoa has been the starting right tackle for the Miami Hurricanes and has only improved with time.

There will be analysts and teams that think Mauigoa should play guard at the next level, but I believe that’s outdated thinking.

The modern approach to the “is he a tackle or guard?” conversation has shifted. What used to be a conversation about arm length has now shifted to footwork at tackle and power at guard.

Mauigoa’s footwork in space is good enough to work in the NFL, but he will need to work on handling inside spin moves.

He’s got the power and athletic ability to work on wide zone runs and has been awesome as a blocker on screens and as a puller.

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 822 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 5 pressures allowed

While the production for Fano looks like he’s the most dominant pass-blocker around, Utah had a fairly easy schedule when it came to trench play in 2026.

When Fano faced the best defensive front he saw all year in Texas Tech, it was easily his worst game on film - not that one game is an indictment, but it’s certainly a concern when talking about translating to the NFL.

Athletically, Fano is capable of doing anything that an NFL team will ask of him once technique catches up.

The pass protection tools are there to match quicker edge rushers as well as anchor against more power-oriented rushers.

In the run game, Fano needs a bit more power and to lower his pad level, but he’s experienced making things work across multiple run schemes and should be an early contributor there.

OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 891 snaps played, 3 sacks allowed, 9 pressures allowed

Freeling is the lone player on this list who is a left tackle and is the exception to the idea of drafting a left tackle to play right tackle.

He had some experience playing right tackle earlier in his college career at Georgia before switching to the left side for the rest of his career.

Freeling has the skill set and experience to play either side of the line, making him a prime candidate to compete for either the starting right tackle or backup left tackle spot.

Right now, Freeling is viewed as a mid-day two pick, so he wouldn’t expect to be an immediate stud on the line.

Being a Georgia offensive lineman, we already know that he has the physical tools to be a high-level offensive lineman at the next level.

OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 860 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 14 pressures allowed

Iheanachor is likely a Day 3 pick at this point, but may have worked himself into the late-day two range with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile.

A two-year starter at right tackle, Iheanachor has some experience but, more importantly, has the athletic traits and room for development.

Playing in the Big 12, there weren’t many NFL-quality edge rushers that he faced in 2025, but the times he did match up against one, he won.

Iheanachor’s ceiling is very high, but he’ll need to refine his technique to become a true starter-quality NFL tackle.

OT Blake Miller, Clemson

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 875 snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 14 pressures allowed

With almost 3,800 career snaps played, there are few players, if any, in this draft class that have seen as much game action as Blake Miller.

My hesitancy is that, with that much experience, bad habits may be especially hard to break for Miller.

He has great size, length, and foot quickness to work on an island in pass protection, but he does need to improve his hand placement to have fewer times where he gets left lunging for blocks.

Seven of Miller’s 14 pressures allowed came in two games. Limiting those outright bad performances raises Miller’s floor significantly, even if his ceiling may not be that of a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle.

As a run blocker in space, few are as consistent as he is as a puller or on wide-zone runs. He can also move defenders close to him.

