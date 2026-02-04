Top Five Draft Options for the NY Giants at Wide Receiver

It’s been a long time since the New York Giants have had a respectable wide receiver room.

Malik Nabers has been awesome to start his career, but is now coming off a torn ACL suffered in week four during Jaxson Dart’s first career start.

Dart’s leading receiver in 2025 was Wan’Dale Robinson, who is an impending free agent this offseason .

That leaves the Giants potentially needing to replace their top receiver production-wise while also preparing for a not-yet 100% Nabers in 2026.

Going into the 2026 NFL Draft, it’s clear that the Giants, who still don’t have an offensive coordinator, need to prioritize wide receivers.

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If it weren’t for injury concerns, Tyson would be the clear WR1 in this class for me.

Medicals will be important in determining if the Giants should consider drafting him, if he’s available, but if those come back clean, then just run to the podium.

Tyson would be a great complement to Nabers and a valuable piece of the receiver room, someone who can line up anywhere and attack any level of the field.

He isn’t a burner by any stretch of the word, but he still has the route-running ability to create separation consistently.

With his route-running skillset and ability to win contested catch opportunities, Tyson has WR1 potential with the Giants.

Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Giants are looking for a big-play threat on the outside, Tate is going to be a name near the top of their list.

Tate is coming off a career year at Ohio State despite playing in four fewer games in 2025 than in 2024, a combined result of dealing with a calf strain and not making it deep into the postseason.

In 2025, Tate finished with 875 yards and 9 touchdowns on 51 catches -- more yards and touchdowns on one less catch than the year prior.

Tate is as sure-handed as they come and should be an immediate WR2 in the NFL with WR1 potential, though he wouldn't need to be a WR1 once Nabers is back to full health.

At Ohio State, Tate was coached by Brian Hartline, widely regarded as the best wide receiver coach in football, and it’s clear on film.

He uses his athleticism to close the gap on cornerbacks, then his route-running ability to separate. If he can’t separate, his size helps him reel in contested catches regularly.

Makai Lemon, USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon is more of an Amon-Ra St. Brown type of receiver than Tyson or Tate--and not just because Lemon and St. Brown both went to USC.

At USC, Lemon was the focal point of a pass-heavy offense that relied on creating explosive plays on all levels of the field.

The only issue with considering Lemon as early as the Giants’ fifth overall pick is that I have questions about his ceiling.

There’s a clear release package to beat press coverage; he runs routes with varying tempos, and his hands are exceptional, both tracking the ball in the air and securing the catch.

The concerns lie with his long speed being an explosive-play threat in the NFL, compared to college, where most of his long plays came against worse competition.

If the focus is to bring him as a clear WR2 to Nabers’ WR1 as a Wan’Dale Robinson replacement with a slightly higher ceiling, then he’s a perfect candidate.

I personally don’t know if I’m using the fifth overall pick on a player with a very high floor but questionable ceiling.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

If the Giants don’t use the fifth overall pick on a receiver, then KC Concepcion should be a candidate for the selection on day two.

Concepcion is all gas, all the time. He runs routes at full speed all the time, and once he catches the ball, he’s a threat to pick up a chunk play at any time.

The route tempo will need to be improved at the next level, but with his stop-start ability, he should become lethal once he runs with a little more variance.

Concepcion’s value as an underneath option and yards after catch threat makes him someone that just about any team looking for a slot receiver would be interested in.

In 2025, Concepcion averaged 7.5 yards per carry as a rusher and had 440 yards after the catch , meaning that almost half of his 919 receiving yards came after the catch.

If a near-pure slot receiver is what the Giants want to add, then Concepcion is a better value option than Lemon.

Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Talk about adding a dynamic playmaker to the receiver room. Georgia’s Zachariah Branch has elite speed and overall athleticism.

Branch was used mostly as a slot-screen man for Georgia this year, only really being used downfield a few times in 2025.

On those 10+ yards downfield , Branch caught 14 of 21 targets for 273 yards and a touchdown - excellent production on limited volume.

The reason that Branch may be viewed as more of a third or fourth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is simply that he’s never really been used as a receiver and has usually been more of a “designed touch” kind of player.

Branch isn’t Jalin Hyatt, though. Hyatt was all about long speed, whereas Branch is an exceptional athlete with run-after-the-catch ability .

Final Thoughts

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Giants will have their options on who they want to add to the wide receiver room to complement Nabers and help Dart in 2026.

Drafting a receiver is more about the skillset the team is looking for and less about necessarily finding who is “better.”

If the Giants are looking to invest in a potential WR1 to add to Nabers, then Tyson or Tate should be the pick.

Should the Giants want a high-level WR2 that they can rely on consistently to complement Nabers, Lemon is the guy.

If there are needs that the Giants feel are more pressing or they don’t want to use the fifth pick on a receiver, then Concepcion and Branch are both valid options for their roles.

