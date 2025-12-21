How to Watch NY Giants vs Minnesota Vikings Week 16 Game

For the New York Giants , the 2025 season might have officially hit the dark depths of rock bottom that it has been slowly cascading toward as the grueling losses continued to pile up in Week 15, and the energy surrounding the organization grew a bit dimmer as they push through the final stretch of their slate.

The latest disappointing loss to the Washington Commanders featured all the typical mishaps that the Giants have grown accustomed to committing every week.

They had offensive players dropping catchable balls that would have advanced drives into scoring opportunities, another poor response against the run, and two missed field goals that did nothing but highlight the complete mismanagement in the special teams department.

It all added up to the Giants’ 12th defeat of the season and one that handed sole possession of the league’s longest active losing skid to their divisional rival before the matchup.

Now, they are just a few extra dismal showings away from locking up the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and the general vibe, both in the locker room and from the stands at MetLife Stadium, has been signifying a collective checking out as the season reaches its necessary conclusion.

The NFL schedule doesn’t care about any of that. Before the players can go on vacation mode and team brass can get to work on fixing the many problems present within leadership and the roster at large, the Giants still have three more games on the schedule that they have to show up for and compete to win.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka and quarterback Jaxson Dart are among a few faces in the organization that still share and have expressed that mindset. They must carry it out as they lead the team back into their home stadium to battle the visiting Minnesota Vikings in Week 16.

Unlike the Commanders, who were riding into New Jersey amid their own massive slump, the Vikings are entering the contest on a two-game winning streak in which they’ve shut out Washington behind a dominating offense and then stunned the Dallas Cowboys on the road in primetime last Sunday.

The Vikings, who sit at 6-8 on the year, are not a franchise that is still competing for a spot in the postseason picture, but have shown they are finishing with pride and will come in feeling good to steal another road affair against the Giants, who just can’t seem to get out of their own losing ways.

One of the more intriguing elements of this matchup will be the two young quarterbacks in Dart and J.J. McCarthy, who the Vikings took at the No. 10 pick in 2024 to become their own long-term franchise signal caller, but missed his rookie season due to a long rehab from an ACL tear he suffered in the preseason.

The Giants were among the teams believed to have interest in McCarthy during that draft process that followed his national championship title with the University of Michigan. Still, they ultimately went with tagging an elite No. 1 receiver, Malik Nabers, as they tried to give former quarterback Daniel Jones one more stab as the starting man under center.

One year later, the Giants end up finding their prodigy in Dart, who will now get his chance to show his team that their patience was smart in waiting the extra year to address the position, especially if he can go out and lead his team to a victory over McCarthy and the Vikings offense that is coming off back-to-back games scoring at least 30 points.

The Giants will also be challenged by Minnesota’s defense, which can’t be ignored based on their recent results. The Vikings' unit owns the second-best pass rush win rate in the league and can stop the run as well as the average opponent in the NFL, meaning everything is going to have to be crisp on New York’s end if they want to snap their losing spell.

That is all the rest of the regular season is about for the Giants, who are otherwise headed for a situation they haven’t found themselves in in about 60 years. It’s all about pride and finishing with a sense of professionalism in front of the home fans, and the Giants only have two more chances to fulfill that obligation for the blue faithful.

At least the ones who’ve stuck around in the frigid bleachers of MetLife Stadium are hoping that next season their team can find the right pieces to make the long stretch of mediocrity come to an end.

How to Watch/Listen

Who : Minnesota Vikings (6-8) vs New York Giants (2-12)

: Minnesota Vikings (6-8) vs New York Giants (2-12) What : First meeting since Sept. 8th, 2024, between the two teams, Vikings won 28-6

: First meeting since Sept. 8th, 2024, between the two teams, Vikings won 28-6 When : Sunday, December 21st, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, December 21st, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET Where : MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ TV : FOX - Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play. Jonathan Vilma, Analyst. Megan Olivi, Sideline.

: FOX - Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play. Jonathan Vilma, Analyst. Megan Olivi, Sideline. Radio : WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline

: WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline Referee: Alex Moore

Series History

This week’s matchup marks the 33rd all-time meeting between the Giants and Vikings, dating back to the 1964 season, including the four times they faced each other in the postseason which were three NFC Wild Card games and one conference championship game back in 2000, when the Giants trounced the Vikings 41-0 on that road to Super Bowl XXXV.

The most recent playoff battle happened in the first year of the Brian Daboll head coaching era in the 2022 season, when the Giants traveled to Minnesota and beat the Vikings, 31-24, in the NFC Wild Card round to capture their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI in 2011 and advance to the divisional round where they lost heavily to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In total, the Vikings hold a 19-13 advantage in the all-time series and have the last five regular season meetings spanning the past decade. They came to East Rutherford last season and comfortably handled the Giants in Week 1 behind the strength of their defense, 28-6, to kickstart New York’s path to a 3-14 campaign.

Latest Odds (via FanDuel):

Spread: Vikings -2.5, Giants +2.5

MoneyLine: Vikings -156, Giants +132

Over/Under: O/U 43.5 points

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

